MEA Asserts: Indus Waters Treaty Talks with Pakistan on Hold Until Terrorism Support Stops

This move marks the first time India has suspended the treaty, a significant departure from decades of commitment to the pact even during hostile periods.

India has decided to pause the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, linking the resumption of dialogue to Islamabad’s firm renunciation of terrorism support. The announcement, made by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday, comes in the aftermath of renewed military tensions between the two nations following Operation Sindoor.

Diplomatic Waters Frozen Amid Terror Concerns

Jaiswal emphasized that the treaty, signed in 1960 with the World Bank’s facilitation, was rooted in the spirit of goodwill and cooperation. However, he stated that Pakistan’s long-standing backing of cross-border terrorism has undermined that very spirit.

“The Indus Waters Treaty was concluded in the spirit of goodwill and friendship as specified in the preamble of the treaty. However, Pakistan has held these principles in abeyance by its promotion of cross-border terrorism for decades,” Jaiswal said.

He confirmed that India’s decision to suspend the treaty follows a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) held on April 23.

“Now, as per the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decision of 23 April, India will keep the Treaty in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. Please also note that climate change, demographic shifts and technological changes have created new realities on the ground,” he added.

Turning Point: Pahalgam Terror Attack

The decision follows the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which left 26 people dead, most of them tourists. The attack prompted swift retaliatory action by Indian forces under Operation Sindoor.

The CCS, India’s top national security body, concluded that continued cooperation under the treaty was untenable given the repeated acts of terror emanating from Pakistani soil.

PM Modi Reinforces Tough Stance

In a televised address following the operation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed the MEA’s hardline message, underscoring that peace talks and terrorism cannot go hand-in-hand.

“Terror and talks cannot happen at the same time. Terror and trade cannot happen simultaneously. Water and blood cannot flow together,” Modi declared.

He lauded the Indian armed forces for their swift and decisive response in Operation Sindoor.

“After India eliminated dreaded terrorists roaming freely in Pakistan in one strike, Pakistan sank into despair and attacked India in desperation instead of cooperating in the action against terrorism,” the Prime Minister said.

India’s latest position signals a significant shift in its diplomatic approach, using strategic resources like water as leverage until substantive changes are seen in Pakistan’s counter-terror posture.

