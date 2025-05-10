Home»

MEA Briefing At South Block Postponed To 10 AM Amid Rising Tensions Between India-Pakistan

The MEA briefing at South Block has now been postponed to 10 AM on May 10, 2025. Initially the press conference by the Indian Army and the MEA was scheduled at 5:45 AM on the same day. More details awaited. Read More

