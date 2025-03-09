Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
MEA Condemns Hindu Temple Vandalism In California, Calls It, ‘Despicable Acts’ Urging Strict Action

MEA has strongly condemned the vandalism of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills, California, calling for stringent action against those responsible.

MEA Condemns Hindu Temple Vandalism In California, Calls It, ‘Despicable Acts’ Urging Strict Action


The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly condemned the vandalism of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills, California, calling for stringent action against those responsible. The incident has sparked concern among the Hindu community in the United States, with calls for greater security at places of worship.

“We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms. We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts and also ensure adequate security to places of worship,” the MEA said in an official statement.

The attack on the temple has been widely criticized by Hindu organizations and community leaders. Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), which manages the temple, confirmed the desecration, expressing its commitment to unity and peace.

“In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root,” BAPS Public Affairs posted on X.

Local authorities in California have launched an investigation into the incident. Community leaders have urged law enforcement agencies to enhance security measures around religious institutions to prevent such attacks in the future.

The incident is the latest in a series of similar attacks on Hindu places of worship in the United States, raising concerns about religious intolerance and hate crimes. The Indian government has been actively engaging with U.S. authorities to ensure the safety and security of the Indian diaspora and their cultural institutions.

