MEA On Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Provided Safe Haven For Terrorists, Future Attacks Foiled

India’s Operation Sindoor hits terror camps in Pakistan after Pahalgam attack kills 26 civilians. Foreign Secretary Misri calls Pakistan a “haven for terrorists.”

In a bold and calculated response to the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of targeted military strikes against multiple terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation comes just weeks after 26 civilians, including several honeymooning couples and a Nepali national, were killed on April 22 by a Pakistani terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

During a press conference on Wednesday, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri strongly condemned Pakistan, stating, “Pakistan has a well-defined identity as a haven for terrorists. Banned international terrorists find it safe from being punished in this country.” Misri also highlighted Islamabad’s pattern of misleading the global community and refusing to take responsibility for cross-border terrorism.

According to Col. Sophia Qureshi, the operation targeted several key terror training and operational hubs, including camps where 26/11 attackers Ajmal Kasab and David Headley were trained. “The response was carefully executed to avoid civilian harm,” Qureshi added, reinforcing that India had acted with restraint and precision.

Key Terror Camps Targeted in Operation Sindoor

India confirmed hitting multiple terror facilities tied to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT):

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sawai Nala Camp, Muzaffarabad (PoJK): Origin of modules involved in Sonmarg, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam attacks. Syedna Belal Camp, Muzaffarabad: A JeM staging area for cross-border infiltration. Gulpur Camp, Kotli: Used for training terrorists behind the 2023 Poonch attack and June 2024 pilgrim bus assault. Abbas Camp, Kotli: Suicide bomber training center for LeT. Barnala Camp, Bhimber: Weapon handling and IED-making facility. Sarjal Camp, Sialkot: Linked to the killing of four Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel in March 2025. Mehmoona Joya Camp, Sialkot: Control center for attacks like Pathankot. Markaz Taiba, Muridke: Headquarters of LeT; trained Kasab and Headley. Markaz Subhan, Bahawalpur: JeM HQ, visited frequently by Masood Azhar.

What Triggered Operation Sindoor?

The immediate provocation was the Pahalgam massacre, where a Pakistani-trained Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist brutally murdered 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali tourist. Among the victims was Lt. Vinay Narwal, whose wife’s blood-soaked image went viral, fueling national grief and anger. The name “Operation Sindoor” reportedly symbolizes this collective mourning and India’s pledge to bring justice.

Despite repeated warnings and intelligence suggesting further planned attacks, Pakistan reportedly failed to act. Misri emphasized, “It was essential that the terrorists and their backers be punished.”

Civilian Protection and International Caution

India made it clear that the strikes were non-escalatory and focused, with no civilian casualties reported on the other side. “We were careful not to damage civilian infrastructure,” said Col. Qureshi, adding that the operation stayed within India’s rights to self-defense.

The aftermath of the operation caused immediate disruptions in northern India:

Srinagar Airport was shut down.

IndiGo and SpiceJet suspended operations in Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, and Bikaner.

Air India temporarily halted flights from Pune and Amritsar.

The Airports Authority of India issued advisories urging travelers to check flight statuses due to heavy military activity and heightened tensions.

The strikes underline India’s changed approach to national security—swift, strategic, and firm. As Foreign Secretary Misri concluded, “We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.”

ALSO READ: April 22: Modi Ko Bata Dena, May 7: Modi Ne Bata Diya: Internet Erupts As Indian Army Avenges Pahalgam Attack