MEA Press Conference: India Cautions Pakistan on Nuclear Threats in Potential Conflict

India has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s statement that he played a role in preventing a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. The Indian government clarified that the recent military actions were conducted strictly within the conventional framework.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made this clear during a press briefing, emphasizing that at no point did the situation escalate to a nuclear threat.

India Stands Firm Against Nuclear Blackmail

Jaiswal stated, “The military action was entirely in the conventional domain. There were some reports that Pakistan’s National Command Authority will meet on 10 May. But this was later denied by them. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister has himself denied the nuclear angle on record.”

He stressed that India has a longstanding position of rejecting nuclear intimidation as a tool of diplomacy or conflict.

“As you know, India has a firm stance that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail or allow cross-border terrorism to be conducted invoking it. In conversations with various countries, we also cautioned that their subscribing to such scenarios could hurt them in their own region.”

India also took the opportunity to warn other nations about the risks of lending credibility to such nuclear scenarios, arguing that it could encourage similar instability in other regions.

Ceasefire Follows Intense Military Exchange

These comments came in the aftermath of a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, which followed Operation Sindoor. The operation saw heightened military engagement but stayed entirely within non-nuclear parameters.

While the ceasefire brought immediate tensions under control, India’s messaging remained clear about its unwillingness to let nuclear concerns define regional security dialogue.

India Criticizes Pakistan’s Violations of Peaceful Agreements

Jaiswal also addressed the Indus Waters Treaty, pointing out that Pakistan has undermined the spirit of the agreement through its actions over the years.

“The Indus Waters Treaty was concluded in the spirit of goodwill and friendship as specified in the preamble of the treaty. However, Pakistan has held these principles in abeyance by its promotion of cross-border terrorism for decades,” he said.

India’s response signals a strong stand not only on recent events but also on its broader strategy toward peace, conflict resolution and national security.

