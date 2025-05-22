Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • MEA Slams Pakistan For 40 Years Of Cross-Border Terrorism, Urges Global Action

MEA Slams Pakistan For 40 Years Of Cross-Border Terrorism, Urges Global Action

In a strong message during the weekly media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called on the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for decades of terror against India.

MEA Slams Pakistan For 40 Years Of Cross-Border Terrorism, Urges Global Action

India on Thursday reiterated its resolve to fight terrorism and called on the world to hold Pakistan accountable for the terror attacks that they have carried out against India.


India on Thursday reiterated its resolve to fight terrorism and called on the world to hold Pakistan accountable for the terror attacks that they have carried out against India.

In the weekly media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reminded the world about the need to “come together to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Replying to a query on the multi-party delegation, Randhir Jaiswal said, “There are seven delegations. Three delegations have departed…This is a political mission. We want to make a stronger outreach to the world to convey our resolve to fight terrorism. We want the world to come together to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We want to exhort the world to hold those responsible for cross-border terrorism accountable. Those have been practising it for the last 40 years against India, that is, Pakistan. Their actions need to be called out. They have to be held accountable for the terror attacks that they have carried out against India…”

“So, that is the larger message. The unity of India, the purpose of India,” the MEA Spokesperson said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Operation Sindoor- India’s response

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

All-Party Parliamentary Delegation set up

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

An All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Hemang Joshi, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Brij Lal, and BJP MP Pradan Baruah, reached Tokyo today.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘Mutual Trust, Mutual Respect And Mutual Sensitivity Remain The Basis Of India-China relations: MEA

Filed under

cross-border terrorism India-Pakistan relations

Vietnamese government has

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report
Iranian Foreign Minister

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect
Industrialist Gautam Adan

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit
newsx

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress
When talking about treks

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...
newsx

Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit-Kohli Test Retirement: ‘Anyone in This Country…’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...

Entertainment

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3 Lakhs

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out Publications Over Fake Kannada Row News

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’