Meat Shops To Remain Shut In Navratri For The First Time

For the first time, Varanasi will enforce a complete closure of meat, fish, and poultry shops within the city’s municipal limits throughout the Chaitra Navratri festival, starting Sunday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Varanasi Municipal Corporation’s (VMC) executive committee, chaired by Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari. The move aligns with the religious significance of Navratri, a festival deeply revered by Hindus.

Navratri and Eid Coinciding

This year, Navratri coincides with Eid, which is expected to be celebrated on Monday, depending on the sighting of the moon. Officials have emphasized strict enforcement of the order, ensuring all non-vegetarian shops remain closed for the duration of the festival.

Mayor Tiwari highlighted the spiritual importance of Navratri for Hindus and urged cooperation from all communities. He reiterated that Varanasi, being a prominent religious and cultural hub, sees a daily influx of nearly two lakh pilgrims, further justifying the decision.

Additional Restrictions and Previous Actions

Apart from the closure of meat shops, the executive committee also approved a ban on the sale of cigarettes near religious sites and schools. Furthermore, it set a licensing fee for cigarette vendors to regulate their operations.

Earlier in March, municipal teams led by City Veterinary Officer Dr. Ajay Pratap Singh conducted a drive to shut down 26 non-vegetarian food outlets near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The initiative also extended to markets in Naisadak and Beniabagh, areas with a significant Muslim population.

Precedents from Other Temple Towns

The decision follows a proposal introduced by corporators in January, referencing similar regulations in other temple towns such as Ayodhya, Mathura, and Haridwar. These cities have established a precedent by restricting meat and liquor sales within a designated radius of religious sites.

With the unanimous approval of the proposal, Varanasi joins the list of pilgrimage destinations implementing stricter regulations on the sale of non-vegetarian food during major Hindu festivals.

