Meerut Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi Forged Prescription For Poison; Drugged Husband Before Dismembering

In a gruesome crime that has sent shockwaves through Meerut, a woman named Muskan Rastogi allegedly drugged and murdered her husband, Saurabh Rajput, with the help of her lover. She then dismembered his body and sealed it inside a cement-filled drum.

In a gruesome crime that has sent shockwaves through Meerut, a woman named Muskan Rastogi allegedly drugged and murdered her husband, Saurabh Rajput, with the help of her lover. She then dismembered his body and sealed it inside a cement-filled drum. Investigations have revealed chilling details, including how she tampered with a doctor’s prescription to procure anxiety medicines before the crime.

Manipulating a Prescription for Poison

According to Meerut Additional SP Ayush Vikram, Muskan visited a local doctor on February 22, citing anxiety issues. The doctor prescribed her medication, which she later researched online. Using this knowledge, she acquired a blank prescription and wrote down the names of the medicines to purchase them herself.

“On February 22, she approached a doctor, citing anxiety, and was prescribed some medicines. She then searched about these medicines online and later wrote them on a blank prescription to purchase them,” Vikram stated.

Muskan had initially planned to drug her husband on February 25—his birthday—but the plan failed when Saurabh chose not to drink that day, according to police sources.

Purchasing Drugs Before the Murder

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh officials raided a medical store in Meerut and confirmed that Muskan had bought three types of medicines, including antidepressants and sleeping pills.

The medical store records indicate that she purchased these medicines on March 1. However, it remains unclear whether these specific drugs were used to incapacitate Saurabh before his brutal murder on March 4.

“I won’t draw any conclusions yet, but yes, she used to buy medicines from this store. We have collected records and are investigating whether the medicines purchased were from the NRx category (which requires a prescription), and where they were distributed,” said Piyush Sharma, Meerut’s drug inspector.

The store’s records show that Muskan purchased an antacid, an anti-anxiety medication, and a Midazolam injection—a powerful sedative.

Dismembering and Disposing of the Body

Muskan and her lover, Sahil Shukla, carried out the heinous crime on March 4. They murdered Saurabh, a former merchant navy officer, and then gruesomely dismembered his body before sealing it in a drum filled with cement.

The post-mortem revealed horrifying details: Saurabh’s head was severed from his body, his hands were cut off at the wrists, and his legs were bent backwards—presumably to make the body fit inside the drum.

The cause of death was determined to be shock and excessive bleeding.

A Chilling Getaway to Kasol

After committing the crime, Muskan and Sahil fled to Kasol, Himachal Pradesh, on March 10. They checked into a hotel, posing as a married couple. Disturbing visuals have surfaced, showing the pair partying and enjoying their time in Kasol, just days after the brutal murder.

Crime Uncovered and Arrests Made

The horrific crime came to light when it was reported to the police on March 18. Authorities swiftly launched an investigation, leading to the arrests of both Muskan and Sahil.

The case has drawn widespread attention, highlighting the lengths to which the accused went to plan and execute the murder. Investigators continue to piece together the exact sequence of events leading up to the crime and the possible involvement of others in the conspiracy.

This chilling case serves as a grim reminder of the dark depths of human actions, leaving the community in shock and seeking justice for Saurabh Rajput.