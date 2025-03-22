Meerut Murder Horror: Autopsy Reveals Head Severed, Hands Cut Off, Body Stuffed In Cement

The gruesome murder of former merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput has shocked the nation, with a post-mortem revealing his brutal killing and dismemberment by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla.

The murder of former merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput has come to light in horrifying detail, with a post-mortem report confirming the brutal manner in which he was killed. His wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, allegedly drugged him before stabbing him to death on March 4. The autopsy report disclosed that Rajput’s head was severed, his hands were cut off from the wrists, and his legs were forcibly bent backward—suggesting an attempt to fit the body into a drum.

According to the medical report, Rajput died due to shock and excessive bleeding. His body was then sealed inside a drum and filled with cement in an attempt to hide the crime. Meanwhile, Muskan and Sahil misled his family by sending messages from his phone, pretending he was alive, while they went on vacation to Himachal Pradesh.

Sustained and Violent Attack with Deep Stabs to the Heart

Doctors who conducted the post-mortem confirmed that Rajput was stabbed multiple times in the heart with extreme force. “The blows from the sharp, long knife pierced deep into the heart,” one of the doctors disclosed.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed the post-mortem findings. “Muskan brutally stabbed Saurabh in his heart, puncturing it. His neck was severed, and both palms were cut off. The body was dismembered into four parts to fit inside the drum,” he stated.

Further analysis of the body revealed a meticulous effort to conceal the crime. “The body was placed inside a drum and filled with cement and dust. Due to the lack of air, it did not decompose, and the smell was not extremely foul,” a member of the medical team explained. Retrieving the remains required cutting open the drum and removing the hardened cement layer by layer.

A Sinister Plot: From Marriage to Murder

Rajput and Muskan had married in 2016 despite his family’s objections. They had a six-year-old daughter. However, Muskan had been in touch with Sahil, her former schoolmate, after reconnecting via a WhatsApp group in 2019, police revealed.

Rajput’s family had long been concerned about Muskan’s behavior. They alleged that she often neglected her household responsibilities and had developed a drug addiction. These concerns ultimately escalated into a gruesome murder plot that ended in tragedy.

Police Investigation and Arrest

The crime came to light on March 18 when Rajput’s family grew suspicious and reported him missing. Following investigations, police arrested Muskan and Sahil. The couple had carefully planned the murder, executed it with brutal precision, and tried to evade detection.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, gathering more evidence to ensure justice is served.