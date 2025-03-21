Home
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  Meerut Murder Horror: Woman And Lover Left For Vacation In Himachal As Husband's Body Rots In Drum

Meerut Murder Horror: Woman And Lover Left For Vacation In Himachal As Husband’s Body Rots In Drum

Initially, the accused had planned to dispose of the body in a remote area. However, they later decided to store the remains inside a blue drum, filling it with cement and sand to avoid suspicion.

Meerut Murder Horror: Woman And Lover Left For Vacation In Himachal As Husband's Body Rots In Drum

Meerut Murder


In a shocking crime that has gripped the nation, a woman allegedly murdered her husband, a merchant navy officer, with the help of her lover before heading on a vacation. The victim, Saurabh Rajput, was brutally killed, dismembered, and his remains were encased in cement inside a drum, police revealed.

Chilling Details of the Crime

According to the police, the accused, Muskan Rastogi, along with her lover Sahil Shukla, executed the murder on March 4, shortly after Saurabh returned from London to celebrate the birthday of his wife and their six-year-old daughter. Reports suggest that Muskan drugged Saurabh’s food, making him unconscious, after which she and Sahil fatally stabbed him. The duo then dismembered his body in a gruesome attempt to cover up the crime.

The police further revealed that this was not their first attempt. On February 25, Muskan’s birthday, they had planned to kill Saurabh in a similar manner, but their plan failed as he did not lose consciousness as expected. The second attempt proved fatal, leading to his murder.

Concealing the Crime and Vacationing in Himachal

Initially, the accused had planned to dispose of the body in a remote area. However, they later decided to store the remains inside a blue drum, filling it with cement and sand to avoid suspicion, SP Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed.

Shockingly, after committing the crime, Muskan and Sahil left for a vacation in Himachal Pradesh to cover their tracks. Reports indicate that the duo visited popular tourist destinations such as Manali, Kasol, and Shimla while Saurabh’s body remained hidden in the drum at their residence in Meerut.

Family’s Reaction and Legal Proceedings

Muskan’s parents, Kavita and Pramod Rastogi, expressed shock over their daughter’s involvement in the brutal murder. Her father publicly condemned her, stating that she was “not fit for society” and even called for the death penalty for both her and Sahil.

“Saurabh left everything for Muskan, including his job and family. But she ended up taking his life. Muskan has lost the right to live. Such a person does not deserve to walk the earth,” Pramod Rastogi stated.

Both Muskan and Sahil were arrested and presented before the media. During their court appearance, chaos erupted as a group of lawyers attempted to attack them. The court has sent the accused to 14-day judicial custody while investigations continue.

Drug Angle Under Investigation

Police have also claimed that Sahil introduced Muskan to drugs and got her addicted to marijuana (ganja). Authorities are now probing the drug angle to determine if substance abuse played a role in the crime. Investigations are ongoing as the police gather more evidence in this deeply disturbing case.

