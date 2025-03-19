Meerut Murder Shocker: Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Seal Body In Cement Drum

The drum was transported to a mortuary, where a drill machine was used to retrieve Saurabh’s remains 14 days after his murder.

A gruesome murder case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, where a woman and her lover allegedly killed her husband, chopped his body into pieces, and sealed it in a cement-filled drum. The victim, Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, had returned home on February 24 to celebrate his daughter’s birthday when he was murdered.

According to police, Rajput’s wife, Muskaan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, were involved in an extramarital affair. Saurabh, who had quit his Merchant Navy job to spend more time with his wife, later decided to return to work in 2023 after discovering the affair. He returned home in February 2024 for his daughter’s sixth birthday, unaware of the murder plot against him.

Planned Execution

On March 4, Muskaan allegedly mixed sleeping pills in Saurabh’s food. Once he was unconscious, she and Sahil killed him with a knife. They then chopped his body into multiple pieces, placed them in a drum, and sealed it with wet cement to delay discovery. To avoid suspicion, Muskaan told neighbors that Saurabh had traveled to a hill station. She and Sahil then took a trip to Kausani, Uttarakhand, carrying Saurabh’s phone.

They used his social media accounts to post updates and mislead his family and friends. Saurabh’s family grew suspicious when he did not answer calls for several days. They filed a police complaint, leading to Muskaan and Sahil’s detention. During interrogation, the duo confessed to the crime and revealed where they had hidden the body.

Body Recovery And Legal Action

Police located the drum but faced difficulty in breaking the hardened cement. The drum was transported to a mortuary, where a drill machine was used to retrieve Saurabh’s remains 14 days after his murder. The accused have been taken into custody and will be presented in court.

Meerut City police chief Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed the arrests and stated that the body has been sent for an autopsy. Further investigation is underway.

