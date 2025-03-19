Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Meerut Murder Shocker: Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Seal Body In Cement Drum

Meerut Murder Shocker: Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Seal Body In Cement Drum

The drum was transported to a mortuary, where a drill machine was used to retrieve Saurabh’s remains 14 days after his murder.

Meerut Murder Shocker: Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Seal Body In Cement Drum


A gruesome murder case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, where a woman and her lover allegedly killed her husband, chopped his body into pieces, and sealed it in a cement-filled drum. The victim, Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, had returned home on February 24 to celebrate his daughter’s birthday when he was murdered.

According to police, Rajput’s wife, Muskaan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, were involved in an extramarital affair. Saurabh, who had quit his Merchant Navy job to spend more time with his wife, later decided to return to work in 2023 after discovering the affair. He returned home in February 2024 for his daughter’s sixth birthday, unaware of the murder plot against him.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Planned Execution

On March 4, Muskaan allegedly mixed sleeping pills in Saurabh’s food. Once he was unconscious, she and Sahil killed him with a knife. They then chopped his body into multiple pieces, placed them in a drum, and sealed it with wet cement to delay discovery. To avoid suspicion, Muskaan told neighbors that Saurabh had traveled to a hill station. She and Sahil then took a trip to Kausani, Uttarakhand, carrying Saurabh’s phone.

They used his social media accounts to post updates and mislead his family and friends. Saurabh’s family grew suspicious when he did not answer calls for several days. They filed a police complaint, leading to Muskaan and Sahil’s detention. During interrogation, the duo confessed to the crime and revealed where they had hidden the body.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Body Recovery And Legal Action

Police located the drum but faced difficulty in breaking the hardened cement. The drum was transported to a mortuary, where a drill machine was used to retrieve Saurabh’s remains 14 days after his murder. The accused have been taken into custody and will be presented in court.

Meerut City police chief Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed the arrests and stated that the body has been sent for an autopsy. Further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sunita Williams And What Is Her Links To India? Returning To Earth After 9 Months

Filed under

Body chopped Meerut Murder

A gruesome murder case ha

Meerut Murder Shocker: Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Seal Body In Cement Drum
India’s February Trade

India’s February Trade Surplus Signals Major Downside Risk For Current Account Deficit For FY25
newsx

SC Judges To Visit Manipur Relief Camps For Legal And Humanitarian Support, Fomer Judge Sanjay...
NASA astronaut Sunita Wil

Chicken Legs, Puffy Head, Muscle Loss: How Sunita Williams Will Adapt To Earth’s Gravity Again?
newsx

13 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported From Assam Through Sutarkandi ICP Amid Crackdown On Illegal Immigration
In a heartwarming message

Back on Earth! Here’s How ISRO Reacted To Sunita Williams’ Return From Space
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India’s February Trade Surplus Signals Major Downside Risk For Current Account Deficit For FY25

India’s February Trade Surplus Signals Major Downside Risk For Current Account Deficit For FY25

SC Judges To Visit Manipur Relief Camps For Legal And Humanitarian Support, Fomer Judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul Lauds Initiative

SC Judges To Visit Manipur Relief Camps For Legal And Humanitarian Support, Fomer Judge Sanjay...

Chicken Legs, Puffy Head, Muscle Loss: How Sunita Williams Will Adapt To Earth’s Gravity Again?

Chicken Legs, Puffy Head, Muscle Loss: How Sunita Williams Will Adapt To Earth’s Gravity Again?

13 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported From Assam Through Sutarkandi ICP Amid Crackdown On Illegal Immigration

13 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported From Assam Through Sutarkandi ICP Amid Crackdown On Illegal Immigration

Back on Earth! Here’s How ISRO Reacted To Sunita Williams’ Return From Space

Back on Earth! Here’s How ISRO Reacted To Sunita Williams’ Return From Space

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips