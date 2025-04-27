Meerut Woman, Married To A Pakistani And Mother of 2, Denied Permission To Visit Pakistan Due To This Reason

A woman from Meerut, married to a Pakistani national, was stopped at the Wagah border with her two children on April 24 and sent back due to a significant issue with her passport.

A woman from Meerut, married to a Pakistani national, was stopped at the Wagah border with her two children on April 24 and sent back due to a significant issue with her passport.

Visa Expiry and Border Denial

Sana, a resident of Sardhana in Meerut, had entered India on a 45-day visa with her children. However, when attempting to cross the Wagah border to return to Pakistan, authorities refused her entry. The reason cited was that she held an Indian passport, while her children, who are Pakistani citizens, were allowed to proceed.

Despite the authorities’ offer to let her children cross alone, Sana was unwilling to send them without her. She stated that her children had been eager to reunite with their father, but she couldn’t bear the thought of being separated from them.

Sana’s Plea and Authorities’ Response

Speaking to reporters, Sana explained the situation, revealing that she was asked to leave India due to her visa’s expiry. “My children insisted on seeing their father, but I had to return. I could not allow them to be separated from me,” she said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meerut’s Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra, stated that Sana had reached out to the local police station regarding the issue. He assured the public that if new information arises, it will be duly investigated.

India’s Action Following Pahalgam Attack

In a related development, India has ordered all Pakistani nationals to leave the country before April 27, 2025, as a response to the Pahalgam attack that occurred on April 22. The attack, which targeted a prominent tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, led to heightened tensions between the two nations.

India’s move to expel Pakistani nationals from the country is part of a broader diplomatic stance following the attack. This decision has further strained relations, with the Indian government citing national security concerns as the driving force behind the expulsion order. The deadline for departure is set for April 27, with authorities closely monitoring compliance.

ALSO READ: Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni