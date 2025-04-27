Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Meerut Woman, Married To A Pakistani And Mother Of 2, Denied Permission To Visit Pakistan Due To This Reason

Meerut Woman, Married To A Pakistani And Mother Of 2, Denied Permission To Visit Pakistan Due To This Reason

A woman from Meerut, married to a Pakistani national, was stopped at the Wagah border with her two children on April 24 and sent back due to a significant issue with her passport.

Meerut Woman, Married To A Pakistani And Mother Of 2, Denied Permission To Visit Pakistan Due To This Reason

Meerut Woman, Married To A Pakistani And Mother of 2, Denied Permission To Visit Pakistan Due To This Reason


A woman from Meerut, married to a Pakistani national, was stopped at the Wagah border with her two children on April 24 and sent back due to a significant issue with her passport.

Visa Expiry and Border Denial

Sana, a resident of Sardhana in Meerut, had entered India on a 45-day visa with her children. However, when attempting to cross the Wagah border to return to Pakistan, authorities refused her entry. The reason cited was that she held an Indian passport, while her children, who are Pakistani citizens, were allowed to proceed.

Despite the authorities’ offer to let her children cross alone, Sana was unwilling to send them without her. She stated that her children had been eager to reunite with their father, but she couldn’t bear the thought of being separated from them.

Sana’s Plea and Authorities’ Response

Speaking to reporters, Sana explained the situation, revealing that she was asked to leave India due to her visa’s expiry. “My children insisted on seeing their father, but I had to return. I could not allow them to be separated from me,” she said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meerut’s Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra, stated that Sana had reached out to the local police station regarding the issue. He assured the public that if new information arises, it will be duly investigated.

India’s Action Following Pahalgam Attack

In a related development, India has ordered all Pakistani nationals to leave the country before April 27, 2025, as a response to the Pahalgam attack that occurred on April 22. The attack, which targeted a prominent tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, led to heightened tensions between the two nations.

India’s move to expel Pakistani nationals from the country is part of a broader diplomatic stance following the attack. This decision has further strained relations, with the Indian government citing national security concerns as the driving force behind the expulsion order. The deadline for departure is set for April 27, with authorities closely monitoring compliance.

ALSO READ: Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

 

Filed under

India Pahalgam Terror Attack Pakistan

newsx

Ilaiyaraaja Praises PM Modi: Recalls His Wish For Modi To Rule India For 20 Years
newsx

Why Phil Salt Is Not Playing In Today’s RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match? Here’s...
newsx

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is...
newsx

Meerut Woman, Married To A Pakistani And Mother Of 2, Denied Permission To Visit Pakistan...
newsx

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS...
newsx

Who Is Corbin Bosch? The South African Pacer With A PSL Ban, Making Waves On...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ilaiyaraaja Praises PM Modi: Recalls His Wish For Modi To Rule India For 20 Years

Ilaiyaraaja Praises PM Modi: Recalls His Wish For Modi To Rule India For 20 Years

Why Phil Salt Is Not Playing In Today’s RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match? Here’s The Reason

Why Phil Salt Is Not Playing In Today’s RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match? Here’s...

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is...

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS...

Who Is Corbin Bosch? The South African Pacer With A PSL Ban, Making Waves On MI Debut

Who Is Corbin Bosch? The South African Pacer With A PSL Ban, Making Waves On...

Entertainment

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage

Suriya Announces His Next Project ‘Suriya46’ With Director Venky Atluri, Set To Begin Next Month

Suriya Announces His Next Project ‘Suriya46’ With Director Venky Atluri, Set To Begin Next Month

Kiara Advani’s Shakti Shalini Pushed Back: Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Faces Setback

Kiara Advani’s Shakti Shalini Pushed Back: Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Faces Setback

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After