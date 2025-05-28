Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Meet Fouzia Tarannum: Award-Winning IAS Officer At The Centre Of BJP MLC’s Remark Row

Fouzia Tarannum is a 2015-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Kalaburagi.

Meet Fouzia Tarannum: Award-Winning IAS Officer At The Centre Of BJP MLC’s Remark Row

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC N Ravikumar has been booked for making a controversial remark allegedly likening senior IAS officer Fouzia Tarannum to someone from "Pakistan".


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC N Ravikumar has been booked for making a controversial remark allegedly likening senior IAS officer Fouzia Tarannum to someone from “Pakistan”. The statement, made during a BJP protest on May 24, has sparked widespread outrage and drawn condemnation from civil service associations and political leaders alike.

The complaint, filed at the Station Bazaar Police Station in Kalaburagi, led to a case being registered against Ravikumar, who later expressed regret and withdrew the remark, calling it a “slip of the tongue.” However, the damage had already been done.

Who is IAS Officer Fouzia Tarannum?

Fouzia Tarannum is a 2015-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Kalaburagi. Known for her dedication and integrity, she previously served in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) after clearing the UPSC in 2011, before reappearing and successfully entering the IAS in 2014.

In January 2025, she was awarded the Best Electoral Practices Award by the President of India for her outstanding work in electoral roll management during the 2024 general elections. She has also received the Excellence in Governance Award for initiatives such as branding Kalaburagi Rotti and promoting millet consumption as a dietary staple.

What Did BJP MLC N Ravikumar Say?

During the protest, Ravikumar accused Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum of allegedly working at the behest of the Congress government and reportedly said, “She seems to have come from Pakistan.” The comment triggered backlash across political and administrative circles, with many calling it deeply offensive and communal.

IAS Officers’ Association Stands by Fouzia Tarannum

In a strongly worded statement, the IAS Officers’ Association demanded an “unconditional apology” from the BJP leader. They described Fouzia Tarannum as “an officer of impeccable integrity” with a distinguished record of service.

“Such provocative and false statements not only malign the dignity of committed civil servants but also inflict severe mental trauma and amount to harassment in the line of duty,” the association said, expressing solidarity with the officer.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned Ravikumar’s remarks as “intolerable” and said they promote hate. “A criminal case has been rightly filed against him,” he told reporters.

Fouzia Tarannum Responds with Dignity

Choosing not to engage in the political storm, Tarannum said, “I would rather let my work speak for itself,” continuing to focus on her administrative duties in Kalaburagi.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the use of communal language in political discourse. As the investigation continues, civil society and administrative bodies have reiterated the need for respectful engagement with public servants who are committed to upholding the Constitution and serving the public.

