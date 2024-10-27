Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
Meet Jainam and Jivika: The Dubai Siblings Who Now Own The JioHotstar Domain

A Delhi app developer sold the JioHotstar domain to Dubai kids Jainam (13) and Jivika Jain (10), who aim to inspire others and support a young developer's mission.

Meet Jainam and Jivika: The Dubai Siblings Who Now Own The JioHotstar Domain

In a surprising turn of events, the Delhi-based app developer who acquired the JioHotstar domain and initially sought to sell it to Reliance Industries has sold the domain to two children in Dubai, according to reports.

The developer, who referred to himself as “a dreamer,” reached out to Reliance Industries with an offer to sell the JioHotstar domain for over one crore rupees. His intention was to fund an executive MBA course at Cambridge University in the UK. However, his proposal was met with refusal, as Reliance Industries opted not to engage in any negotiations regarding the domain.

New Owners: Jainam And Jivika Jain

The domain has now found new owners in 13-year-old Jainam Jain and his 10-year-old sister, Jivika Jain, both from Dubai. They updated the website on Saturday, expressing their excitement over the acquisition and emphasizing their desire to “support a young software developer from Delhi.”

In a heartfelt letter shared on the site, the siblings detailed their recent holiday in India, which they referred to as their “Seva journey.” During this trip, they engaged in teaching local children and gathered donations that were ultimately used to purchase the JioHotstar domain.

The Jain siblings articulated their goal of inspiring others through their journey, stating, “Through sharing our journey here, we aim to inspire others and keep the domain open for future sale to anyone who wants to continue this positive mission.” Their vision is to create a platform that not only supports the developer’s ambitions but also fosters community engagement and education.

Awaiting Response from Reliance

As of now, Reliance Industries has not issued any statement regarding the transfer of ownership of JioHotstar.com. The Delhi developer acquired this domain name after hearing rumors in 2023 about a potential merger between Jio Cinema and Hotstar. With the merger officially taking place this year, he viewed this as an ideal opportunity to sell the domain for a profit to support his further studies.

