Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Meet Manmohan Singh’s Closest Allies, The Bureaucrats Behind Former PM’s Legacy

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s former PM and economic reformer, leaves behind a legacy of intellect, humility, and transformative leadership

Meet Manmohan Singh’s Closest Allies, The Bureaucrats Behind Former PM’s Legacy

Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, passed away at the age of 92 at AIIMS, New Delhi. Serving as India’s 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh’s tenure was marked by his intellect, humility, and the economic reforms that transformed the nation.

Born in 1932, Singh’s rise from modest beginnings to becoming India’s first Sikh Prime Minister is a testament to his resilience and brilliance. As the architect of India’s liberalization in 1991, Singh laid the foundation for India’s economic resurgence. His leadership as Prime Minister under the Congress-led UPA coalition was defined by a quiet determination to uplift the nation amid complex political and economic challenges.

As Prime Minister, Singh epitomized a unique blend of technocratic expertise and statesmanship. From spearheading the landmark India-US nuclear deal in 2008 to steering the nation through global economic crises, his decisions often reflected a long-term vision for India’s growth. Despite his political role, Singh remained true to his roots as an economist and relied heavily on his team of bureaucrats for clarity and efficiency in decision-making.

Singh’s tenure wasn’t without its trials. The coal allocation and 2G spectrum scandals cast shadows over his administration. As the opposition demanded his resignation, Singh stood firm, prioritizing the stability of his government. His reserved demeanor and reliance on trusted aides like T.K.A. Nair during turbulent times showcased his commitment to governance over political theatrics.

Dr. Singh’s legacy as a reformer extends beyond his time as Prime Minister. His leadership was defined by an unwavering focus on the nation’s welfare, even in the face of political isolation and criticism. From introducing transformative economic policies to championing diplomatic ties, Singh left an indelible mark on India’s journey to becoming a global power.

As the nation mourns the loss of this visionary leader, it celebrates the life of a man whose intellect, integrity, and quiet strength shaped the trajectory of modern India.

ALSO READ: Why Manmohan Singh Chose Maruti 800 Over BMW, U.P. Minister Reminisces About Former PM

Filed under

Dr Manmohan Singh India’s former PM

Advertisement

Also Read

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Would You Rate The Performance Of The Modi Government?

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Would You Rate The Performance Of The Modi Government?

Bharat Pulse Survey : Who Has Been The Most Effective Prime Minister Of India?

Bharat Pulse Survey : Who Has Been The Most Effective Prime Minister Of India?

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Do You Think India Is Progressing As A Country Overall?

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Do You Think India Is Progressing As A Country Overall?

How Mahakumbh 2025 Is Redefining Religious Tourism In India

How Mahakumbh 2025 Is Redefining Religious Tourism In India

Former PM Manmohan Singh: The Secret Behind His Iconic Blue Turban – KNOW HERE!

Former PM Manmohan Singh: The Secret Behind His Iconic Blue Turban – KNOW HERE!

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume – Check It Out Here!

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume –

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of Bollywood’

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Goa Getaway With Girlfriend Turns Into A Survival Story You Won’t Believe

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Goa Getaway With Girlfriend Turns Into A Survival Story You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox