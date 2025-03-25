Meet Patna’s Class 12 Topper; Bihar CM Congratulates Roshni Kumari

Roshni Kumari, the daughter of an auto driver from Bihar’s Vaishali district, has made her family and state proud by securing the top position in the commerce stream of the Bihar Class 12 board exams.

Roshni Kumari, the daughter of an auto driver from Bihar, has made her family and state proud by securing the top position

Roshni Kumari, the daughter of an auto driver from Bihar’s Vaishali district, has made her family and state proud by securing the top position in the commerce stream of the Bihar Class 12 board exams. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results for the 2025 exams on Tuesday, and Roshni’s outstanding performance has become an inspiration for many.

Students can check their results online on interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Roshni Kumari’s Journey to Success

Roshni, who faced several financial struggles, never let circumstances stop her from achieving academic excellence. She was initially studying at a private school but had to switch to a government school due to financial constraints. However, her determination never wavered, and with the unwavering support of her mother and teachers, she continued to pursue her dreams.

“My father is an auto driver. Due to financial constraints, I left my previous school and got myself enrolled in a government school. My mother motivated me a lot. Earlier, I had decided to do CA after the 12th, but looking at our financial condition, I dropped that idea and thought of doing CS. My teachers told me not to worry about money and that they will support me,” Roshni told reporters after the results were announced.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Roshni scored an impressive 475 marks out of 500, securing a remarkable 95% in her Class 12 board exams.

Bihar CM Congratulates Roshni and Other Toppers

Soon after the results were announced, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his congratulations to Roshni and all the successful students. He also highlighted the exceptional performance of female students across all streams this year.

“This year, female students secured top positions across all three streams—Arts, Science, and Commerce,” the Chief Minister said, recognizing the achievements of young women in Bihar’s education system.

Other Top Performers

Antara Khushi secured the second rank in the commerce stream across the state. Expressing her joy, Antara credited her success to the constant encouragement and support of her parents and teachers.

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2025: Key Highlights

This year, approximately 12.92 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams across 1,677 examination centres. Among them, 6,50,466 were boys, while 6,41,847 were girls. The strong participation of female students and their outstanding performances have been a defining feature of this year’s results.

Roshni’s story is an inspiring reminder that determination and hard work can overcome any obstacle. Her success is not just a personal achievement but a beacon of hope for many students across the country who dream big despite financial hardships.