Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Meet Patna’s Class 12 Topper; Bihar CM Congratulates Roshni Kumari

Meet Patna’s Class 12 Topper; Bihar CM Congratulates Roshni Kumari

Roshni Kumari, the daughter of an auto driver from Bihar’s Vaishali district, has made her family and state proud by securing the top position in the commerce stream of the Bihar Class 12 board exams.

Meet Patna’s Class 12 Topper; Bihar CM Congratulates Roshni Kumari

Roshni Kumari, the daughter of an auto driver from Bihar, has made her family and state proud by securing the top position


Roshni Kumari, the daughter of an auto driver from Bihar’s Vaishali district, has made her family and state proud by securing the top position in the commerce stream of the Bihar Class 12 board exams. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results for the 2025 exams on Tuesday, and Roshni’s outstanding performance has become an inspiration for many.

Students can check their results online on interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Roshni Kumari’s Journey to Success

Roshni, who faced several financial struggles, never let circumstances stop her from achieving academic excellence. She was initially studying at a private school but had to switch to a government school due to financial constraints. However, her determination never wavered, and with the unwavering support of her mother and teachers, she continued to pursue her dreams.

“My father is an auto driver. Due to financial constraints, I left my previous school and got myself enrolled in a government school. My mother motivated me a lot. Earlier, I had decided to do CA after the 12th, but looking at our financial condition, I dropped that idea and thought of doing CS. My teachers told me not to worry about money and that they will support me,” Roshni told reporters after the results were announced.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Roshni scored an impressive 475 marks out of 500, securing a remarkable 95% in her Class 12 board exams.

Bihar CM Congratulates Roshni and Other Toppers

Soon after the results were announced, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his congratulations to Roshni and all the successful students. He also highlighted the exceptional performance of female students across all streams this year.

“This year, female students secured top positions across all three streams—Arts, Science, and Commerce,” the Chief Minister said, recognizing the achievements of young women in Bihar’s education system.

Other Top Performers

Antara Khushi secured the second rank in the commerce stream across the state. Expressing her joy, Antara credited her success to the constant encouragement and support of her parents and teachers.

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2025: Key Highlights

This year, approximately 12.92 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams across 1,677 examination centres. Among them, 6,50,466 were boys, while 6,41,847 were girls. The strong participation of female students and their outstanding performances have been a defining feature of this year’s results.

Roshni’s story is an inspiring reminder that determination and hard work can overcome any obstacle. Her success is not just a personal achievement but a beacon of hope for many students across the country who dream big despite financial hardships.

ALSO READ: Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: Delhi LoP Atishi Criticizes Ruling Party, Say, “Hope BJP Will Fulfil Its Promises in Budget Session”

Filed under

Bihar CM Class 12 Topper Patna Roshni Kumari

King Charles and Queen Ca

Pope Francis Heath: Why Did King Charles and Queen Postpone Vatican Visit?
newsx

Knesset Passes 2025 State Budget: Government Wins Major Victory, Avoids Early Elections
Pastor Bajinder Singh, wh

What Is The Controversy Over ‘Yeshu Yeshu Prophet’ Bajinder Singh Assaulting Woman? Explained
CBI recently hosted a two

CBI Hosts Workshop to Improve Understanding of Interpol’s Colour-Coded Notices; Who Is It For?
Russia and Ukraine have a

Russia and Ukraine Agree to Black Sea Ceasefire: What Does It Mean?
newsx

US Intel Officials Face Grilling On Drug Cartel Threat, Leaked Attack Plans Under Trump Administration
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pope Francis Heath: Why Did King Charles and Queen Postpone Vatican Visit?

Pope Francis Heath: Why Did King Charles and Queen Postpone Vatican Visit?

Knesset Passes 2025 State Budget: Government Wins Major Victory, Avoids Early Elections

Knesset Passes 2025 State Budget: Government Wins Major Victory, Avoids Early Elections

What Is The Controversy Over ‘Yeshu Yeshu Prophet’ Bajinder Singh Assaulting Woman? Explained

What Is The Controversy Over ‘Yeshu Yeshu Prophet’ Bajinder Singh Assaulting Woman? Explained

CBI Hosts Workshop to Improve Understanding of Interpol’s Colour-Coded Notices; Who Is It For?

CBI Hosts Workshop to Improve Understanding of Interpol’s Colour-Coded Notices; Who Is It For?

Russia and Ukraine Agree to Black Sea Ceasefire: What Does It Mean?

Russia and Ukraine Agree to Black Sea Ceasefire: What Does It Mean?

Entertainment

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We Need

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Who Is Tony Kakkar? Neha Kakkar’s Brother Slams Fans For Trolling Her Sister Crying On Stage, Claims She Got No Car, No Hotel Reservation

Who Is Tony Kakkar? Neha Kakkar’s Brother Slams Fans For Trolling Her Sister Crying On

Lifestyle

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success