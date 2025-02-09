‘Meet Perverted Creators’: Ranveer Allahbadia Gets Slammed For Inappropriate Question On Samay Raina’s Show | Viral Video

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is under fire for making an inappropriate remark on comedian Samay Raina’s talent show India’s Got Latent. The show, a parody of India’s Got Talent, recently featured Allahbadia alongside fellow content creators like Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid). Advertisement · Scroll to continue […]

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is under fire for making an inappropriate remark on comedian Samay Raina’s talent show India’s Got Latent. The show, a parody of India’s Got Talent, recently featured Allahbadia alongside fellow content creators like Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A clip from the episode has gone viral, sparking criticism after Allahbadia was heard asking a contestant:

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

Nahh man 😭

Beerbicep’s would you rather are wild 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GKJGw4BYke Advertisement · Scroll to continue — CaLM dAdA (@faded_clone17) February 8, 2025

Neelesh Misra Calls Out ‘Perverted’ Content

Renowned journalist and author Neelesh Misra shared the clip on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, slamming the lack of responsibility from content creators and platforms. He wrote:

“Meet the perverted creators who are shaping our country’s creative economy. This content is not marked as adult content and can be accessed by children through the algorithm. The creators and platforms have zero sense of responsibility.”

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever?” Meet the perverted creators who are shaping our country’s creative economy. I am sure each one has a following of millions.

This content is not designated as… https://t.co/UjwKyPIhJQ — Neelesh Misra (@neeleshmisra) February 9, 2025

Misra further criticized audiences for normalizing crass content, stating that decency is not incentivized in India. He added that such creators are prioritizing audience reach and revenue over ethical responsibility.

Public Reaction and Ranveer’s Silence

Social media erupted with divided opinions. While some users condemned Ranveer for vulgarity, others highlighted the irony of him being awarded the Disruptor of the Year title by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Creators Award 2024 in Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.

Adding to the controversy, many pointed out the contradiction in Ranveer’s behavior, as he often discusses spirituality on his podcasts. His controversial question clashed with his otherwise philosophical and self-improvement-oriented persona, leaving netizens disappointed.

As of now, Ranveer Allahbadia has not responded to the backlash.

ALSO READ: Industrialist Janardhan Rao Brutally Murdered By Grandson Over Property Dispute In Hyderabad