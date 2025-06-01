Home
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Meet Priya Saroj, Samajwadi Party MP Getting Engaged To Indian Cricketer Rinku Singh

Priya comes from a political family. Her father, Tufani Saroj, is a veteran Samajwadi Party leader, a three-time MP, and currently an MLA from Kerakat.

Meet Priya Saroj, Samajwadi Party MP Getting Engaged To Indian Cricketer Rinku Singh

Samajwadi Party's rising star, Priya Saroj, is making headlines not just for her political debut but also for her upcoming engagement with Indian cricketer Rinku Singh.


Samajwadi Party’s rising star, Priya Saroj, is making headlines not just for her political debut but also for her upcoming engagement with Indian cricketer Rinku Singh. The ceremony is scheduled for June 8 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where close friends and family will gather for the grand occasion. But who exactly is Priya Saroj?

Who Is Priya Saroj?

Born on November 23, 1998, in Karkhiyaon village of Varanasi, Priya Saroj is a young Indian politician and lawyer. At just 25 years old, she created history in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by becoming the second youngest MP elected to the lower house of Parliament, representing the Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Priya comes from a political family. Her father, Tufani Saroj, is a veteran Samajwadi Party leader, a three-time MP, and currently an MLA from Kerakat. Her political journey began when she actively campaigned for her father during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, marking her public debut in politics.

Educational Background

Priya completed her schooling at the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi and pursued a degree in Arts from Delhi University. She later earned her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Amity University, Noida, giving her a strong foundation in both politics and law.

Political Career

In the 2024 general elections, Priya Saroj contested from Machhlishahr (Jaunpur district) on a Samajwadi Party ticket and defeated BJP’s Bholanath Saroj by a margin of 35,850 votes. Her victory signaled a generational shift in the party and underlined her appeal among young voters.

Engagement to Cricketer Rinku Singh

Priya is now set to get engaged to Rinku Singh, the popular Indian cricketer known for his power-hitting in the IPL and for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Rinku made his international debut in August 2023 and has steadily gained a reputation as a dependable middle-order batsman.

According to reports, Priya and Rinku were introduced by a mutual friend, whose father is a former cricketer. Their families approved the match earlier this year, with a roka ceremony held in January. The wedding is reportedly scheduled for November 18 in Varanasi, at the luxurious Taj Hotel.

ALSO READ: BJP Alleges Kerala CM’s Son-in-Law Hosted Arrested ‘Pak Spy’ Jyoti Malhotra In Kannur

