Sunday, May 4, 2025
Meet Srijani: Kolkata ISC Topper Who Chose ‘Humanism’ Over Religion And Dropped Her Surname

The school also confirmed that students are free to omit surnames in official documents. "It's completely legal," said a staff member from the Future Foundation School.

Meet Srijani: Kolkata ISC Topper Who Chose 'Humanism' Over Religion And Dropped Her Surname

Srijani, a student from Kolkata's Future Foundation School, has made headlines not just for scoring a perfect 400 out of 400 in the ISC Class 12 exams, but for a bold and thought-provoking decision she dropped her surname in a stand against caste and religious identity.


Srijani, a student from Kolkata’s Future Foundation School, has made headlines not just for scoring a perfect 400 out of 400 in the ISC Class 12 exams, but for a bold and thought-provoking decision she dropped her surname in a stand against caste and religious identity.

While filling her examination form, the 18-year-old chose not to mention her surname and wrote “Humanism” in the space for religion. “I believe in a world where everyone is treated equally, irrespective of their caste, religion, gender, or background,” Srijani told news agency. “I want to be known for who I am, not what my name says about where I come from.”

Family of academics and progressive thinkers

Her decision is rooted in her upbringing. Raised in the Ranikuthi area of Kolkata’s Tollygunge, Srijani comes from a family of academics and progressive thinkers. Her father, Debashis Goswami, a Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award-winning scientist, teaches at the Indian Statistical Institute. Her mother, Gopa Mukherjee, is a professor at Gurudas College. “Even during their birth registration, we didn’t use any surname,” said her mother. “We’ve raised both our daughters to be independent and fair-minded.”

The school also confirmed that students are free to omit surnames in official documents. “It’s completely legal,” said a staff member from the Future Foundation School.

Beyond academics, Srijani is socially conscious. She actively participated in the “Women Reclaim the Night” protest held on August 14, following the rape and murder of a medical student from RG Kar Medical College. “That protest didn’t affect my studies. I’ve always balanced my academic life with time for my family, friends, and causes I care about,” she said.

With dreams of becoming a research scholar like her father, Srijani hopes to make a mark in the field of science on her own terms, without the weight of inherited identities.

