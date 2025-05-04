Meet Srijani: Kolkata ISC Topper Who Chose ‘Humanism’ Over Religion And Dropped Her Surname

The school also confirmed that students are free to omit surnames in official documents. “It’s completely legal,” said a staff member from the Future Foundation School.

Srijani, a student from Kolkata’s Future Foundation School, has made headlines not just for scoring a perfect 400 out of 400 in the ISC Class 12 exams, but for a bold and thought-provoking decision she dropped her surname in a stand against caste and religious identity.

Srijani, a student from Kolkata’s Future Foundation School, has made headlines not just for scoring a perfect 400 out of 400 in the ISC Class 12 exams, but for a bold and thought-provoking decision she dropped her surname in a stand against caste and religious identity.

While filling her examination form, the 18-year-old chose not to mention her surname and wrote “Humanism” in the space for religion. “I believe in a world where everyone is treated equally, irrespective of their caste, religion, gender, or background,” Srijani told news agency. “I want to be known for who I am, not what my name says about where I come from.”

Family of academics and progressive thinkers

Her decision is rooted in her upbringing. Raised in the Ranikuthi area of Kolkata’s Tollygunge, Srijani comes from a family of academics and progressive thinkers. Her father, Debashis Goswami, a Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award-winning scientist, teaches at the Indian Statistical Institute. Her mother, Gopa Mukherjee, is a professor at Gurudas College. “Even during their birth registration, we didn’t use any surname,” said her mother. “We’ve raised both our daughters to be independent and fair-minded.”

The school also confirmed that students are free to omit surnames in official documents. “It’s completely legal,” said a staff member from the Future Foundation School.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Beyond academics, Srijani is socially conscious. She actively participated in the “Women Reclaim the Night” protest held on August 14, following the rape and murder of a medical student from RG Kar Medical College. “That protest didn’t affect my studies. I’ve always balanced my academic life with time for my family, friends, and causes I care about,” she said.

With dreams of becoming a research scholar like her father, Srijani hopes to make a mark in the field of science on her own terms, without the weight of inherited identities.

ALSO READ: Sikh Man Questions 1984 Riots, Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Happy To Take Responsibility For Everything’