Meet Thansingh Ki Pathshala A.k.a Police Uncle: Police Constable Educates Financially Weaker Children For Free

Education is often called the foundation of a better future, but for many underprivileged children, access to quality learning remains a distant dream. In an inspiring initiative, Delhi Police Head Constable Than Singh has turned a temple near the Red Fort into a school, offering free education to children from financially weak backgrounds.

The Journey Of Than Singh

Than Singh’s journey into teaching began in 2015 when he noticed several children near the historic Red Fort scavenging, sweeping streets, and begging for survival. Coming from a humble background himself—his father was a street vendor and an ironman—Than Singh saw a reflection of his own childhood in them. Determined to change their fate, he tracked down their parents and urged them to send their children to school. However, many parents cited financial struggles as a reason for keeping their children out of school.

Undeterred, Than Singh decided to take matters into his own hands. He started a makeshift school inside a local temple, teaching the children himself seven days a week. What started with just five students has now grown into an institution with 200 young learners. Than Singh believes education is key to their self-reliance and a better future for their families.

Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood Appreciates

His initiative has gained widespread recognition. Celebrities like actor Sonu Sood and global star Priyanka Chopra have praised his efforts on social media. A team from Germany even visited the school and donated resources worth ₹5 lakh, including computers, TVs, and laptops, to enhance the learning experience.

The children fondly call him “Police Uncle,” seeing him as not just a teacher but a guardian figure. Six-year-old Karm Chand, who never attended school before, now understands the value of education thanks to Than Singh’s guidance. Another student, Anuradha, shared how Than Singh helped her family after their home was destroyed, providing them with shelter, food, and clothing. Inspired by his dedication, many students, including Suraj, Kajal, Sanjana, and Ragini, now dream of joining the police force to serve society just like their beloved mentor.