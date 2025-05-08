Meet the Baby Named After Operation Sindoor: A Symbol of Patriotism

The decision to name their daughter after the operation symbolizes a deeply personal connection to the nation’s resilience and response to terror.

In a heartfelt gesture inspired by national pride, a couple from Bihar has named their newborn daughter ‘Sinduri’ in honor of Operation Sindoor. The military operation, launched shortly after midnight on Wednesday, was a retaliatory strike against terrorist hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the devastating Pahalgam terror attack.

A Moment of Pride and Coincidence

Santosh Mandal and Rakhi Kumari, who reside in Balthi Maheshpur village of Bihar’s Katihar district, welcomed their baby girl the same day Indian forces launched the strike. For them, this coincidence holds deep emotional value.

“The victory over Pakistan and the birth of our daughter on the same day, both are a matter of pride for our family,” said relatives Kundan Kumar and Simple Devi.

The decision to name their daughter after the operation symbolizes a deeply personal connection to the nation’s resilience and response to terror.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Operation Sindoor: Swift and Strategic

Operation Sindoor was carried out with precision by Indian armed forces, striking nine locations across the border. These included major terror bases such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad compound in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba center in Muridke.

The operation was authorized by the prime minister following the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Armed with autonomy over targets and tactics, the forces responded with a powerful message.

Patriotism Felt Across the Nation

The birth of Sinduri in Katihar’s Seva Sadan nursing home has become a local symbol of unity and patriotism.

Pappu Kumar, the hospital manager, shared his perspective: “This is a clear example of how patriotism touches every Indian.”

The name ‘Sindoor’ was chosen to reflect sacrifice and strength. It references the vermilion mark worn by married Hindu women — a potent symbol of love and loss, especially significant in the context of the Pahalgam attack where several women saw their husbands fall before their eyes, including an Indian Navy officer.

Sinduri’s name, born of grief and pride, now carries the spirit of an entire nation determined to stand strong in the face of adversity.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’