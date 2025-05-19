Meet The Eight Indians Accused Of Spying For Pakistan: Jyoti Malhotra, Shahzad And Others

Eight individuals have been arrested across Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh on charges of espionage. Authorities allege the suspects shared sensitive military information with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) during a period of heightened cross-border hostilities.

At least eight individuals have been arrested across Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh on charges of espionage. Authorities suspect the accused of leaking sensitive military information to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and other Pakistani agencies. The arrests come amid heightened security concerns following a four-day military flare-up between the two nations.

Here is a detailed account of the individuals apprehended and the allegations against them.

1. Jyoti Malhotra: Popular YouTuber Arrested in Hisar

Jyoti Malhotra, a well-known YouTuber with over 3.77 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 1.33 lakh followers on Instagram, was taken into custody by Haryana Police in Hisar. She is accused of passing sensitive information to Pakistani agencies.

According to police, Malhotra allegedly met a Pakistani officer, Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, in Delhi and subsequently traveled to Pakistan twice. During interrogation, she was accused of maintaining contact with the officer, who was posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

“She was allegedly in touch with a Pakistani officer during the four-day military conflict that followed the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam,” an officer was quoted by PTI as saying.

Police suspect that Pakistani intelligence operatives were working to develop Malhotra as an “asset.” Her social media presence suggests a passion for bike riding and solo travel. According to NDTV, she has visited several countries including Pakistan, Bhutan, Indonesia, and China.

2. Devendra: Haryana Man Linked to ISI

Devendra, a resident of Mastgarh Cheeka village in Kaithal, Haryana, was also arrested for allegedly providing intelligence to Pakistan’s army and the ISI.

“During interrogation, Devendra admitted to being in contact with the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI,” police officials said.

3. Armaan: 26-Year-Old Accused of Sharing Army Info

On May 17, 26-year-old Armaan was arrested in Nuh, Haryana. Authorities accused him of sharing information related to Indian Army movements and military activities with Pakistan via an employee at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

4. Shahzad: UP Resident Accused of Smuggling and Espionage

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Shahzad in Tanda town of Rampur district. A resident of Moradabad, Shahzad is alleged to have worked as a conduit for the ISI under the pretext of smuggling.

“Under the guise of smuggling, he worked for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI,” the Uttar Pradesh ATS said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“He has shared confidential information related to India’s security with the agents of ISI,” the statement added. Shahzad is accused of smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other goods across the India-Pakistan border.

5. Guzala and Yameen Mohamad: Arrested in Malerkotla, Punjab

In Punjab, police apprehended two residents of Malerkotla district — Guzala and Yameen Mohamad — for their alleged ties to a Pakistani official at the High Commission.

As per the Hindustan Times, police said that Guzala was arrested first based on credible intelligence. She allegedly leaked information regarding Indian Army movements to her Pakistani handler.

“Guzala revealed that she was doing it in lieu of money, and the accused official has sent her ₹30,000 in two transactions via UPI [Unified Payment Interface],” police said.

Following her interrogation, Yameen Mohamad was also arrested for his alleged role as a second conduit.

6. Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih: Espionage in Amritsar

On May 4, Punjab Police detained Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih for allegedly leaking sensitive information and images of Army cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar to Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh of Rural Amritsar told news agency ANI, “We received information that both individuals were in touch with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives. We have arrested them and recovered a lot of data.”

SSP Singh added, “They had one more partner, Harpreet, who brought them in touch with the ISI. He is currently lodged in Amritsar Jail in connection with an NDPS case, and we will bring him on a production warrant.”

