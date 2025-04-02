Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP’s Waqf Amendment Bill, Alleging Violation Of Muslim Rights

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has strongly criticized the BJP for introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

In a statement to ANI, Mufti said, “This is part of the action that the BJP has started against Muslims for the last 10 years. Now they want to take over our properties by bringing the Waqf Amendment Bill.”

Concerns Over National Unity and Future Consequences

Mufti expressed her concern that the BJP was eroding India’s tradition of communal harmony, often referred to as “Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb,” which symbolizes Hindu-Muslim unity.

She warned that the BJP was not considering the long-term implications of its actions. “They (BJP) forget that today there is a BJP government, but tomorrow it will not be there… By the time they go, the whole country will be ruined,” she cautioned.

Additionally, she accused the central government of violating the rights of Muslims. “The BJP government that is in power at present is violating the rights of Muslims… The whole country will have to suffer the consequences of this in the coming times,” Mufti said.

Opposition Criticism and Government’s Defense

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also took a strong stance against the BJP-led government, alleging that the bill undermines national integrity and interferes in religious matters.

During the debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi questioned the origins of the bill. “Did the Minority Affairs Ministry make this bill, or did some other department make it? Where did this Bill come from?… Today, the condition of minorities in the country has become such that today, the government will have to give a certificate of their religion… Why is this being asked in this bill?” he asked.

Gogoi argued that the bill contradicts the constitutional promise of political, social, and economic justice. “This Bill is an attack on the fundamental structure of the constitution. This government aims to dilute the constitution through this Bill. Second, they want to defame the minority community. Third, they want to divide Indian society,” he alleged.

Countering the opposition’s claims, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, stating that amendments were necessary to address existing anomalies. “I had mentioned earlier that any Indian could create a Waqf, but this was not the case in 1995. In 2013, you made changes, and now we have reinstated the 1995 provision, ensuring that only someone who has practiced Islam for a minimum of five years can create a Waqf,” Rijiju explained.

He also accused the previous UPA government of making last-minute decisions for political gains. “On March 5, 2014, the UPA government transferred 123 prime properties under the Housing and Urban Development Ministry to the Delhi Waqf Board. What was the need? Only a few days were left before the elections. You thought this would help you win, but you lost the election anyway,” Rijiju added.

Gogoi, however, dismissed Rijiju’s claims and challenged the government to present records of previous discussions on the bill. “The minister had said while introducing the Bill earlier that there have been discussions on the same. However, this is misleading. In 2023, the minority affairs committee met four times… I urge the government to table the minutes of these meetings. They didn’t even mention the Waqf (Amendment) Bill even once,” he said.

The Congress MP further alleged that the BJP’s focus on Waqf properties could extend to targeting other minority groups in the future. “Today they (the government) have their eyes on the land of a particular community. Tomorrow, their eyes will be on the land of other minorities of the society,” he claimed.

In response to concerns about women’s representation in Waqf-related matters, Gogoi asserted that existing laws already include provisions for widows and women. “All these provisions are already there in the law, whether it is protection of widows or giving more help to women. They talk about reform, but they reduced the revenue that should have come. Why did they reduce it? Don’t you want the Waqf board to function better?” he asked.

Rijiju urged the opposition to reconsider their stance and support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Moving the bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha, he assured that the law would not be implemented with retrospective effect and dismissed claims that it aimed to seize properties.

Additionally, Rijiju introduced the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, emphasizing that the Centre had not assumed any additional powers through the bill.

As the debate continues, the bill remains a contentious issue, with opposition parties warning of its broader implications while the government insists on its necessity.

