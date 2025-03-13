Mehbooba Mufti Slams Yogi Adityanath Amid Holi-Jumma Row, Alleges Of Fueling ‘Poisonous’ Divide

Mehboob Mufti recalled that Muslims and Hindus used to celebrate Holi and Eid together and lived in communal harmony. She also warned about the dire consequences of the "poison" being spread by the government.

Amid the Holi-Jumma row, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti Thursday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath for “vitiating” the atmosphere in the state.

Mehboob Mufti recalled that Muslims and Hindus used to celebrate Holi and Eid together and lived in communal harmony. She also warned about the dire consequences of the “poison” being spread by the government.

“The atmosphere across the country is deteriorating. Earlier, Holi was celebrated happily, and Hindus & Muslims celebrated this together, like they celebrate Eid. Now, the atmosphere has been vitiated, especially by the UP CM. The kind of behaviour that is being meted out to the Muslims is very wrong. This country is used to be of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb and Hindus & Muslims lived together happily. But now, they are spreading poison. The impact would be very bad,” Mufti told reporters.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister cited the example of the communal atmosphere in Pakistan and expressed hope for sanity to prevail.

“Zia-ul-Haq created a similar communal atmosphere in Pakistan once, and their country has still not overcome that. They are sowing a similar poison here as well…I pray to God to give them wisdom so that they do not pit Hindus and Muslims against each other…”, Mufti added.

Meanwhile, Noida police on Wednesday conducted a flag march ahead of the upcoming festival of Holi and ‘Jumma Namaz’ (Friday prayers).

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh emphasized that an action against “unruly elements” is underway, and they have deployed adequate force to prevent any mishaps.

“This time, the sensitivity of Holi has increased a bit because, on the same day, Jumma Namaz will also be performed, and keeping this in mind, a flag march has been carried out. We have made all possible arrangements to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully… Action against unruly elements is going on continuously, and we have deployed adequate force,” DCP Singh earlier told ANI.

(Inputs from ANI)

