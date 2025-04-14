Home
Monday, April 14, 2025
Mehul Choksi Nabbed In Belgium: Centre Hails Arrest As Big Win Against Corruption

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary welcomed the arrest of the fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in Belgium and described it as a "significant accomplishment."

Mehul Choksi Nabbed In Belgium: Centre Hails Arrest As Big Win Against Corruption

Mehul Choksi


Mehul Choksi, Fugitive diamond trader the prime accused in the Rs 14,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, has been detained in Belgium by the Belgian authorities in response to an extradition request from India.

Choksi, who fled the country in 2018, is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies for his alleged involvement in one of the most significant banking frauds in Indian history. His arrest marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing investigation, as India continues to push forward in its mission to bring Choksi to justice.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary welcomed the arrest of the fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in Belgium and described it as a “significant accomplishment.”

He underlined the Modi government’s firm stand of zero tolerance towards corruption and fugitives, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s firm resolve to bring back those who have illegally siphoned off the nation’s funds.

“Union Minister Chaudhary commended the capture of Mehul Choksi, describing it as a major success for the government. He said that the continuous efforts made by the administration are now showing results. Mehul Choksi has been taken into custody, and it is only a matter of time before he is brought back to India,” Chaudhary stated.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already asserted that anyone who has stolen public money will be forced to return it, and strong action is being taken against such culprits across the country. The arrest of Mehul Choksi is undoubtedly a notable achievement,” Chaudhary told a news agency during an interaction.

Meanwhile, Mehul Choksi is preparing for the legal battle. According to his lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, the businessman is “extremely unwell” and has expressed his willingness to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation process.

Currently, Choksi is reportedly suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, which is a rare type of blood cancer. His legal representatives plan to challenge the extradition on medical grounds, arguing that his worsening health condition makes it unfit for him to be deported at this time.

