Saturday, April 12, 2025
Mentally Challenged Girl Found Raped And Murdered In Manipur Forest — Shocking Details Emerge

A mentally challenged girl was raped and murdered in Manipur’s Churachandpur. Police detained a suspect; investigation is ongoing with forensic evidence being collected.

Mentally Challenged Girl Found Raped And Murdered In Manipur Forest — Shocking Details Emerge


A heartbreaking crime has shaken Manipur’s Churachandpur district as a mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped and murdered in a forest while collecting firewood, sources said on Friday.

The tragic incident took place in Leijangphai village, where the victim had gone alone to gather firewood. Her father, who sent her into the forest, grew worried when she didn’t return. After searching the area, he discovered her lifeless body near a small pile of firewood she had collected.

Sources confirmed that her clothes were torn, and her body had clear injury marks, indicating she had been brutally attacked.

Police have already detained a suspect in connection with the crime. However, they have not revealed the identity, citing that the investigation is still in its early stages. Officials are currently working to gather more evidence and verify the chain of events that led to the girl’s death.

The body was found at 12 PM on Friday, bringing immediate shock and grief to the local community, which has been grappling with safety concerns for women and children.

This tragic incident follows another disturbing case in the same district. Earlier this month, a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a boy in Churachandpur. The minor accused in that case was also detained, raising serious concerns about the increasing crimes against minors and vulnerable individuals in the region.

As the community mourns and demands justice, many are calling for stricter measures to protect girls and women, especially those with mental or physical challenges.

Churachandpur murder Manipur news rape and murder Manipur rape case Mentally challenged girl raped Suspect detained

