Mentally Ill Man Kills Neighbor In Tripura, Lynched By Angry Villagers

A 40-year-old mentally ill man was lynched by an angry mob after he allegedly killed his neighbor in Kalacherra village under Manubazar police station limits on Sunday, according to police reports.

The accused, identified as Asish Debnath, was reportedly known to suffer from mental health issues. On Sunday morning, he allegedly went on a rampage, prompting two locals to intervene in an attempt to calm him down. However, Debnath turned violent and attacked them, fatally striking one person, Desapriya Bhattacharjee, with an iron rod. The other individual managed to escape and alert the villagers.

Following the incident, Debnath dragged the victim’s body to a nearby pond and remained there with the weapon. As soon as the police were informed, a team arrived at the scene. Noticing their presence, Debnath tried to flee, triggering a chase involving both security personnel and villagers.

The enraged locals managed to catch Debnath and subjected him to a brutal assault. Police later took him to a nearby health facility, where doctors declared him brought dead, confirmed Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nityananda Sarkar.

Further investigations revealed that Debnath had been previously arrested for attacking police personnel last year but was out on bail. Authorities have registered a case regarding the incidents, and an inquiry is underway.

