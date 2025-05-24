Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam

In a deeply disturbing incident, two prison warders in Assam’s Sribhumi district have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a young, mentally challenged homeless woman inside the compound of their official quarters, situated near the district jail.

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam


In a deeply disturbing incident, two prison warders in Assam’s Sribhumi district have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a young, mentally challenged homeless woman inside the compound of their official quarters, situated near the district jail.

The accused, identified as Hareshwar Kalita and Gajendra Kalita, reportedly dragged the woman into the premises around 1:30 am on Saturday. Their actions were interrupted when a patrolling police team noticed suspicious activity and intervened.

Both men, aged between 45 and 50, are residents of the Panjabari and Boragaon areas of Guwahati. “Once we were informed, a team rushed to the spot and the accused were taken into custody. A case has been registered,” confirmed Pranabjyoti Kalita, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sribhumi.

An officer involved in the case said that the woman, believed to be mentally challenged and without shelter, had likely been targeted because she was alone and vulnerable at night. “The victim has been hospitalised. Further medical examination and care are being provided,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The accused will be produced before the court shortly. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing, and authorities have assured that the case will be handled with urgency and sensitivity.

Must Read: Severe Weather Hits Delhi-NCR: IMD Issues Red Alert

Filed under

Assam Gang Raped

newsx

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047
newsx

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam
newsx

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t...
newsx

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic
newsx

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage
newsx

Why Is Tollywood Ignoring The Andhra Government? Pawan Kalyan Questions Lack Of Gratitude Amid Industry...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t...

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Why Is Tollywood Ignoring The Andhra Government? Pawan Kalyan Questions Lack Of Gratitude Amid Industry Status Talks

Why Is Tollywood Ignoring The Andhra Government? Pawan Kalyan Questions Lack Of Gratitude Amid Industry...

Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’