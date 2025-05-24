Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam

In a deeply disturbing incident, two prison warders in Assam’s Sribhumi district have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a young, mentally challenged homeless woman inside the compound of their official quarters, situated near the district jail.

The accused, identified as Hareshwar Kalita and Gajendra Kalita, reportedly dragged the woman into the premises around 1:30 am on Saturday. Their actions were interrupted when a patrolling police team noticed suspicious activity and intervened.

Both men, aged between 45 and 50, are residents of the Panjabari and Boragaon areas of Guwahati. “Once we were informed, a team rushed to the spot and the accused were taken into custody. A case has been registered,” confirmed Pranabjyoti Kalita, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sribhumi.

An officer involved in the case said that the woman, believed to be mentally challenged and without shelter, had likely been targeted because she was alone and vulnerable at night. “The victim has been hospitalised. Further medical examination and care are being provided,” he added.

The accused will be produced before the court shortly. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing, and authorities have assured that the case will be handled with urgency and sensitivity.

