Mere Presence At Protest Beyond Permitted Hours Not An Offence; Delhi HC Quashes FIR Against SSC Exam Aspirant

The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR against competitive examination aspirant Khurshid Ahmed, observing that mere presence at a protest venue beyond permitted hours does not constitute an offence. The case arose from a demonstration by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on August 24, 2025, over examination-related concerns. The court held that the prosecution failed to establish the essential ingredients of the alleged offences against Ahmed.

FIR Registered After Protest at Ramlila Maidan

According to the prosecution, around 800 to 1,000 aspirants gathered at Ramlila Maidan on August 24, 2025. Permission for the demonstration had been granted until 5 pm, but several protesters allegedly remained at the venue beyond the permitted time, violating prohibitory orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The situation reportedly escalated when some protesters allegedly scuffled with police personnel. Police detained 44 individuals, including Ahmed, and registered an FIR at Kamla Market police station. The case invoked Sections 223(a) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, concerning disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant and common intention, respectively.

Aspirant Says He Was Not an Organiser

Ahmed approached the High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR. He submitted that he was neither an organiser nor a speaker at the protest and had been implicated merely because he was present at the venue. He also informed the court that he had cleared the recruitment examination for Eklavya Model Residential School and needed to appear for document verification, seeking an urgent hearing in the matter.

Court Finds Insufficient Grounds for Prosecution

The High Court observed that mere disobedience of an order was insufficient to attract criminal liability unless it caused or tended to cause obstruction, annoyance or injury, as required under the relevant provision. The court further held that the prosecution had failed to establish common intention under Section 3(5) of the BNS against Ahmed. Accordingly, the court quashed the FIR and all consequential proceedings against him. It clarified that the order would not affect the ongoing proceedings against the other accused in the case.

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