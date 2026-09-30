LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > “Mere Sar Me Dard Hai Iska Karan Mard Hai” ! How Internet Is Reacting On These Anti-Men Slogans

“Mere Sar Me Dard Hai Iska Karan Mard Hai” ! How Internet Is Reacting On These Anti-Men Slogans

Delhi University students protested alleged sexual assaults, using catchy slogans and placards to demand safer public spaces. The chants went viral online, sparking both support and debate over their tone.

"Mere Sar Me Dard Hai Iska Karan Mard Hai" Image Credit: vaishnavi.here___/Insta
"Mere Sar Me Dard Hai Iska Karan Mard Hai" Image Credit: vaishnavi.here___/Insta

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 13:57 IST

Hundreds of Delhi University students marched on 25 September after the alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in a park in Kalkaji. Women are also angry over an alleged gang rape of a minor on a moving sleeper bus, and protests have been reported at Jantar Mantar, Punjab and Delhi University. 

Slogans That Travelled Faster Than The News

The demand was simple: safer streets. The language was not. Students used humour, rhymes and popular phrases to make their point, and one chant Ek kachori do samosa, in mardon ka kya bharosa. Another slogan, “Cutie Nahi, Kranti Hoon”, and “Mere Sar Me Dard Hai Iska Karan Mard Hai” was also widely shared. 

You Might Be Interested In
“Mere Sar Me Dard Hai Iska Karan Mard Hai” ! How Internet Is Reacting On These Anti-Men Slogans
“Mere Sar Me Dard Hai Iska Karan Mard Hai” ! How Internet Is Reacting On These Anti-Men SlogansInstagram
Vaishnavi (@vaishnavi.here___) • Instagram reel
vaishnavi.here___ on September 28, 2026: “Fuck patriarchy 💅✊🏼 .. .. .. (Delhi protest , faculty of arts , miranda house , womens’ march) #i̇nstagramgrowth #facultyofarts #womensupportingwomen #protest_peacefully…

Playcards With A Message

Other playcards said women should not need a protest to feel safe, and one asked people to check a son’s intent instead of a daughter’s location. A further slogan took aim at blaming women’s clothes for harassment. Together, they shifted the focus from what women wear or where they go to how men behave. 

How The Internet Reacted

One Instagram post about the protest reportedly drew over 321,000 likes and 17,000 comments. The rhymes have inspired users to write their own versions in comment sections. Most users appreciated the style, saying memes and humour help a message travel faster. 

Men Join The Conversation

Not every male user took offence. Some men joined in, with one commenting, ‘Do kabab ek biryani, har mard ki alag kahani’. That reply captures the more sensitive side of the debate. Some users feel chants targeting the whole gender are unfair to men who respect women. Others say the slogans are protest satire and should not be read as literal accusations. On X, one user simply shared a clip and asked for “one word” for the students, a sign that sarcasm and criticism were also part of the online mix. There are also men who are talking in support of these slogans saying “vibe to hai”, “baat to shi hai”

Humour As A Tool Of Protest

Slogans have always been part of Indian protest culture, but short video platforms have given catchy lines a much larger audience. Playful wording can make a serious issue reach people who might scroll past a formal statement. It can also invite debate about tone, which is exactly what is happening here.

What Remains Unchanged

Behind the viral lines is a demand that authorities act quickly and that public spaces feel safe. The investigation into the reported assaults and any official response will matter more than the trending hashtags.

The slogans have won attention, but the real test is whether the conversation moves from social media to safer streets.

Also Read: Who Is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh Ambani Aide Named as Samajwadi Party Candidate for Rajya Sabha From UP?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Mere Sar Me Dard Hai Iska Karan Mard Hai” ! How Internet Is Reacting On These Anti-Men Slogans

RELATED News

KKR to invest in Cisternina to build pan-India liquid storage and logistics platform

GD Goenka International School, Surat Nurtures Creativity and Confidence Through Performing & Visual Arts

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze’s Bail Stayed by Bombay HC Till October 7 After NIA’s Urgent Plea

Capital India Finance Raises Rs 100 Crore Through Secured NCD Issuance

Leading Marble Company in India: Royale Impex Marks 28 Years of Legacy and Excellence

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Women’s 75kg Boxing Final — Date, Time, TV Channel And Live Streaming Details in India

8-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Bihar’s Gopalganj: Went To Watch Religious Procession, Never Returned, What Happened To Ankit?

Who Is Lalit Prabhakar? The Marathi Actor Playing Ajmal Kasab In Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar

Kolkata Doctor Shares Woman’s Post-Childbirth Photo, Sparks Privacy And Consent Row; Netizens Ask, ‘Not The Right To Sell Someone’s Dignity’

IND vs WI: Why Is Nitish Kumar Reddy Not Playing In India’s 2nd ODI Against West Indies In Guwahati?

“Mere Sar Me Dard Hai Iska Karan Mard Hai” ! How Internet Is Reacting On These Anti-Men Slogans

12 Slaps in 19 Seconds? Faridabad Mother Beats 6-Year-Old Daughter, 4-Year-Old Son Over Phone Scratch | Watch

India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

Asian Games 2026: India Complete Archery Gold Hat-Trick as Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav And Ganesh Mani Ratnam Beat China in Men’s Compound Final

20-Year-Old Woman’s Cremation Stopped At The Last Moment: Husband Says She Drank Acid, Family Claims Murder, What Happened In Panipat?

“Mere Sar Me Dard Hai Iska Karan Mard Hai” ! How Internet Is Reacting On These Anti-Men Slogans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Mere Sar Me Dard Hai Iska Karan Mard Hai” ! How Internet Is Reacting On These Anti-Men Slogans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Mere Sar Me Dard Hai Iska Karan Mard Hai” ! How Internet Is Reacting On These Anti-Men Slogans
“Mere Sar Me Dard Hai Iska Karan Mard Hai” ! How Internet Is Reacting On These Anti-Men Slogans
“Mere Sar Me Dard Hai Iska Karan Mard Hai” ! How Internet Is Reacting On These Anti-Men Slogans
“Mere Sar Me Dard Hai Iska Karan Mard Hai” ! How Internet Is Reacting On These Anti-Men Slogans
“Mere Sar Me Dard Hai Iska Karan Mard Hai” ! How Internet Is Reacting On These Anti-Men Slogans

QUICK LINKS