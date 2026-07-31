Meta India Head Arun Srinivas Booked: Here’s What The Hyderabad Police Case Is About

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have registered two criminal cases against Meta India head Arun Srinivas and the operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts over the alleged circulation of morphed and objectionable videos and images targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The action came after two separate complaints by BJP supporters, who alleged that manipulated and AI-generated content showing the Prime Minister in an obscene, derogatory and misleading manner was being shared on Meta-owned platforms during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led NEET paper leak agitation.

As per reports, the complaints alleged that the posts had the potential to mislead the public, spread misinformation, incite hatred and public unrest, outrage public decency, defame public figures, disturb public order and promote hostility among different sections of society. Police have now initiated legal proceedings against the accused while naming Meta India chief Arun Srinivas in the cases.

Complaints against Meta cite AI-generated videos and edited images

The first complaint was filed by 29-year-old businessman S Aravind Reddy, who said he came across multiple morphed and AI-generated videos and images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while browsing Instagram. According to Reddy, the content included manipulated visuals featuring the Prime Minister alongside former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, as well as an edited image involving US President Donald Trump.

Reportedly, Reddy alleged that the content circulating on Meta platforms was capable of misleading users and creating unrest by spreading false narratives. He claimed the posts could damage public order, harm reputations and fuel hostility between different sections of society.

Second Meta complaint seeks probe into social media accounts

Reports say that the second complaint was submitted by T Saikiran Goud, a Telangana BJP activist and member of the party’s social media core committee. Goud said that while using Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday, he found objectionable reels and morphed images targeting the Prime Minister.

In his complaint, Goud urged police to investigate the Meta social media accounts allegedly publishing material “detrimental to the sovereignty, integrity and public order of India.”

“We, BJP Telangana Karyakarthas, respectfully submit this complaint seeking an investigation into certain Instagram accounts that have allegedly been publishing and circulating content which, in our opinion, is derogatory towards the Prime Minister of India and appears to promote narratives that may be prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and public order of the nation,” the complaint stated, according to reports.

Police invoke IT Act and BNS provisions in Meta-linked cases

Following the complaints, Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police registered two cases against Meta India head Arun Srinivas and the operators of the social media accounts concerned. Police invoked Sections 66-C (identity theft) and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Reportedly, the FIRs also include Sections 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (statements conducive to public mischief) and 336(4) (forged electronic record harming reputation). The cases relate to the alleged circulation of morphed and objectionable content on Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram during the CJP-led NEET paper leak agitation. Police have not announced any further action in the matter so far.

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