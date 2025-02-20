Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Metro Ridership Drops By 90,000 After Fare Hike

Bangalore Metro's ridership dropped by 90,000 following a recent fare hike. However, BMRCL anticipates a gradual recovery after recalibrating fares, with hopes of returning to pre-hike levels by March.

Bangalore Metro’s weekday ridership took a noticeable hit following a fare hike in early February. The average number of passengers per weekday dropped by 90,000, from 8.62 lakh in the week of February 4-8 to 7.72 lakh in the week of February 10-14. This decrease is being attributed to the fare hike, which saw an average increase of 71.43% across different fare slabs.

Weekend and Sunday Ridership Also Declines

The fare hike’s impact wasn’t limited to weekdays. On weekends, ridership also saw a significant drop. For instance, on February 15, ridership fell to 6.9 lakh, compared to 8.07 lakh on February 8. Sunday’s ridership also saw a decline from 6.3 lakh on February 2 and 6.2 lakh on February 9 to just 5.3 lakh on February 16.

BMRCL Reports Marginal Recovery in Ridership

Despite the initial decline, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) remains optimistic. Senior officials have confirmed that ridership is beginning to recover, albeit slowly, after the fare recalibration introduced on February 14, which capped the maximum fare hike at 71.43%.

One BMRCL official pointed out that the drop in ridership, although significant in the short term, is not entirely unexpected. The official noted that while weekday ridership fell by 90,000, a closer look shows that the long-term average weekday ridership is still about 8 lakh passengers. “The ridership usually peaks on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, with a dip on Wednesdays and Thursdays,” the official explained.

Anticipated Stabilization in Ridership by March

BMRCL is hopeful that the ridership will return to pre-hike levels by the end of March. An official stated, “A drop in ridership is inevitable after a fare hike, as we saw in Delhi as well. It took time, but things eventually stabilized. We expect the same trend here.”

Middle-Class and Student Commuters Hit Hardest by Fare Hike

BMRCL’s analysis of commuter responses on social media indicates that the fare hike has disproportionately impacted the middle class and students. Many commuters are considering switching to personal vehicles as an alternative.

Students, in particular, have voiced concerns over the increased costs, urging BMRCL to reduce the minimum top-up requirement for smart cards and reinstate the 5% discount on QR code tickets.

Public Feedback: Calls for Gradual Fare Hike and Increased Non-Fare Revenue

Commuters are calling for a gradual fare increase and enhanced non-fare revenue generation to ease the financial burden. Some have suggested public-private funding models to mitigate the impact of fare hikes.

BMRCL Managing Director M. Maheshwar Rao acknowledged these concerns and assured that the corporation is working to address them. “We are looking into ways to reduce the burden on students and provide more affordable options,” he said.

