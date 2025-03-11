Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • MHA Bans Awami Action Committee And JKIM In Jammu & Kashmir Under UAPA Over Security Threats

MHA Bans Awami Action Committee And JKIM In Jammu & Kashmir Under UAPA Over Security Threats

This move aligns with the government's broader crackdown on groups suspected of separatism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, especially after the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

MHA Bans Awami Action Committee And JKIM In Jammu & Kashmir Under UAPA Over Security Threats

Amit Shah


The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially banned two political and religious organizations in Jammu and Kashmir—the Awami Action Committee (AAC), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), headed by Masroor Abbas Ansari.

Why MHA Imposed the Ban?

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, has been invoked to enforce the ban for five years, as per two separate notifications issued by the MHA. The decision was made due to these groups’ alleged involvement in activities that pose a threat to India’s sovereignty, integrity, and national security.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AAC’s Alleged Anti-India Activities

The Awami Action Committee (AAC) is known for its association with the Hurriyat Conference, a separatist group that lost political relevance after the abrogation of Article 370. The MHA accused AAC of:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Spreading anti-India propaganda
Raising funds for separatist movements
Encouraging election boycotts
Organizing public protests

Several criminal cases, including sedition, unlawful assembly, and inciting violence, have been registered against Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other AAC leaders at various Srinagar police stations, such as Nowhatta, Safakadal, and Kothi Bagh.

Additionally, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against AAC spokesperson Aftab Ahmad Shah and others for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities.

JKIM Accused of Encouraging Violence and Separatism

Similar allegations have been made against the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM). The organization has been accused of:

Promoting public unrest
Encouraging violence in the region
Questioning Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India
Government’s Justification for the Ban
The MHA has emphasized that allowing these organizations to continue their activities would:

Disrupt public order
Support militancy
Encourage separatist ideologies

This move aligns with the government’s broader crackdown on groups suspected of separatism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, especially after the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

The ban on AAC and JKIM reflects the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards separatist movements in Jammu and Kashmir. This step is part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen national security and maintain stability in the region.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Honored With Mauritius’s ‘Highest Civilian’ Award For Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Filed under

amit shah India news Jammu and Kashmir

newsx

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside
newsx

Deepti Sharma Overtakes Amelia Kerr In ICC All-Rounders Rankings: Know All About The Cricket Star
Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura CM Manik Saha Stresses The Role Of Education In Shaping The Future
Amitabh Bachchan

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?
newsx

Heavy Snowfall And Rain Lash Kashmir: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Travel And Farming Disruptions Expected
Rodrigo Duterte, the form

‘They Took Dad From Us’: Rodrigo Duterte Put On A Plane After Arrest, His Daughter...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Deepti Sharma Overtakes Amelia Kerr In ICC All-Rounders Rankings: Know All About The Cricket Star

Deepti Sharma Overtakes Amelia Kerr In ICC All-Rounders Rankings: Know All About The Cricket Star

Tripura CM Manik Saha Stresses The Role Of Education In Shaping The Future

Tripura CM Manik Saha Stresses The Role Of Education In Shaping The Future

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Heavy Snowfall And Rain Lash Kashmir: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Travel And Farming Disruptions Expected

Heavy Snowfall And Rain Lash Kashmir: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Travel And Farming Disruptions Expected

Entertainment

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood Stars Are Up For The Greatest Rivalry

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood

The Raja Saab Release Delayed: Prabhas Film Hits Roadblock Due To Budget Issues And Unpaid Dues

The Raja Saab Release Delayed: Prabhas Film Hits Roadblock Due To Budget Issues And Unpaid

SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City

SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women