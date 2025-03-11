MHA Bans Awami Action Committee And JKIM In Jammu & Kashmir Under UAPA Over Security Threats

This move aligns with the government's broader crackdown on groups suspected of separatism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, especially after the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially banned two political and religious organizations in Jammu and Kashmir—the Awami Action Committee (AAC), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), headed by Masroor Abbas Ansari.

Why MHA Imposed the Ban?

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, has been invoked to enforce the ban for five years, as per two separate notifications issued by the MHA. The decision was made due to these groups’ alleged involvement in activities that pose a threat to India’s sovereignty, integrity, and national security.

AAC’s Alleged Anti-India Activities

The Awami Action Committee (AAC) is known for its association with the Hurriyat Conference, a separatist group that lost political relevance after the abrogation of Article 370. The MHA accused AAC of:

Spreading anti-India propaganda

Raising funds for separatist movements

Encouraging election boycotts

Organizing public protests

Several criminal cases, including sedition, unlawful assembly, and inciting violence, have been registered against Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other AAC leaders at various Srinagar police stations, such as Nowhatta, Safakadal, and Kothi Bagh.

Additionally, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against AAC spokesperson Aftab Ahmad Shah and others for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities.

JKIM Accused of Encouraging Violence and Separatism

Similar allegations have been made against the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM). The organization has been accused of:

Promoting public unrest

Encouraging violence in the region

Questioning Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India

Government’s Justification for the Ban

The MHA has emphasized that allowing these organizations to continue their activities would:

Disrupt public order

Support militancy

Encourage separatist ideologies

This move aligns with the government’s broader crackdown on groups suspected of separatism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, especially after the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

The ban on AAC and JKIM reflects the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards separatist movements in Jammu and Kashmir. This step is part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen national security and maintain stability in the region.