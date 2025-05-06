Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
MHA Call Citizens To Volunteer For Mock Drill On May 7, Here Are The Key Components

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appealed to all citizens, BJP karyakartas, party leaders, and students to actively volunteer in the nationwide civil defence mock drill scheduled for May 7. The exercise is aimed at testing and improving India’s readiness to respond to hostile threats, including aerial attacks.

As per MHA’s instructions, the mock drill will include the activation of air raid sirens, training sessions on self-protection, execution of crash blackout procedures, camouflage of key infrastructure, and evacuation rehearsals. The initiative covers 244 Civil Defence districts across India and is being organised amid heightened national security concerns.

Three-Tier Classification of Districts

The districts participating in the drill have been classified into three categories based on vulnerability and strategic importance:

  • Category 1: 13 major cities including Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
  • Category 2: 201 cities across states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal.
  • Category 3: 45 cities in states like Assam, Bihar, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.

The MHA has called for coordinated participation from district authorities, Home Guard units, NCC, NSS, NYKS members, school and college students, and civil defence volunteers.

Officials emphasize that public awareness and preparedness are crucial elements of national defence, and that this drill is a key step toward building a resilient civilian response framework.

Ministry of Home Affairs Mock Drill

