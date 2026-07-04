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Home > India News > MHA Designates 23 Individuals as Terrorists Under UAPA: Here’s Full List

MHA Designates 23 Individuals as Terrorists Under UAPA: Here’s Full List

With the addition of these 23 individuals, the total number of persons designated as terrorists under the UAPA has risen to 80. Check the full list here.

MHA Designates 23 Individuals as Terrorists Under UAPA: Here’s Full List

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-04 11:44 IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated 23 more individuals as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). According to an official statement by the Union Home Ministry, these individuals are based in Pakistan and are actively associated with banned outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). They have been found complicit in facilitating infiltration, recruiting youth into terror ranks, smuggling arms, and planning targeted attacks across Jammu and Kashmir. With the addition of these 23 individuals, the total number of persons designated as terrorists under the UAPA has risen to 80.

Who are Newly Designated Individuals?

According to reports, the 23 individuals have played critical roles in orchestrating terror operations against India. The key names in the list include close aides of Hafiz Saeed. The list features three top operatives closely linked to LeT chief Hafiz Saeed are Abdul Rauf, Hafiz Khalid Waleed, and Rana Iftikhar. They are accused of running terror operations and radicalizing youth to carry out acts of violence in India. Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, Mohammad Mussadiq (alias Doctor) and Mufti Muhammad Asghar Khan (alias Abu Saad) have also been included for their active role in executing and funding cross-border attacks in the Jammu region over the years.

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The Law Behind the Designating Individuals As Terrorists 

Prior to 2019, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act only allowed the central government to designate organizations as terrorist outfits. In 2019, the Union Government amended the law to include a provision for designating individual operatives.This critical amendment empowers central law enforcement and security agencies to directly target individual financial networks. Once an individual is officially designated a terrorist, authorities can freeze their banking channels, confiscate illegal arms, and seize their physical properties across the country.

Also Read: Mother’s Property Dispute Shaped A Judge: The Remarkable Journey of Axay Dwivedi

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MHA Designates 23 Individuals as Terrorists Under UAPA: Here’s Full List
Tags: 23 individuals designated terrorists UAPAHafiz SaeedMasood Ilyas KashmiriMHA designated terrorists list 2026Pakistan based terrorists UAPASunjwan attack

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MHA Designates 23 Individuals as Terrorists Under UAPA: Here’s Full List

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MHA Designates 23 Individuals as Terrorists Under UAPA: Here’s Full List
MHA Designates 23 Individuals as Terrorists Under UAPA: Here’s Full List
MHA Designates 23 Individuals as Terrorists Under UAPA: Here’s Full List
MHA Designates 23 Individuals as Terrorists Under UAPA: Here’s Full List

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