Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • MHA Asks States To Conduct Civil Defence Mock Drills Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

MHA Asks States To Conduct Civil Defence Mock Drills Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The MHA directed states to conduct comprehensive civil defence mock drills on May 7, aimed at strengthening readiness in the event of hostile attacks.

MHA Asks States To Conduct Civil Defence Mock Drills Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed several states on Monday to conduct comprehensive civil defence mock drills on May 7, aimed at strengthening preparedness in the event of hostile attacks


The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed several states on Monday to conduct comprehensive civil defence mock drills on May 7, aimed at strengthening preparedness in the event of hostile attacks, NewsX has learnt. The nationwide exercise will focus on enhancing civilian readiness and testing emergency response systems across various sectors.

Key components of the drill will include:

  1. Operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens—Sirens will be tested to simulate wartime scenarios and assess their reach and functionality.
  2. Civil Defence Training – Civilians, including students and community volunteers, will undergo basic training to protect themselves during emergencies such as air raids or missile strikes.
  3. Crash Blackout Measures—Authorities will likely implement temporary blackouts to simulate conditions where light sources are cut off to prevent enemy targetting.
  4. Early Camouflaging of Vital Installations—Strategic plants and infrastructure will be visually concealed to avoid detection and potential targetting.
  5. Evacuation Plan Updates and Rehearsals—Authorities will likely revise existing evacuation protocols and conduct full-scale rehearsals to ensure swift movement in case of actual threats.

The announcement for the upcoming mock drills – seen as part of a proactive strategy to enhance civil defence readiness across the country – comes amid rising tensions with Pakistan in the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam last month that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, the majority of them tourists.

The government has said that perpetrators of the terror attack will face severe punishment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, a 30-minute rehearsal for a blackout was conducted in the Ferozpur Cantonment area on Sunday amid heightened regional tensions. The rehearsal was conducted on the guidelines of the Cantonment Board/Station Commander.

“The blackout was from 9 pm to 9:30 pm. As per the orders of the senior officers, lights were fully switched off. If any vehicle was found with its light turned on, it was turned off. Police are fully alert. Deployment has been made at all intersections,” news agency ANI quoted Gurjant Singh, Ferozepur Cantt Police Station SHO, as saying.

Last month, the Centre announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. The Modi government had convened an all-party meeting following the terror attack, wherein even the opposition parties expressed full support for any action by the government against the perpetrators of the heinous attack.

India also imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows, according to a notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

ALSO READ: Russian President Putin Dials PM Modi, Extends ‘Full Support’ To India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Filed under

Civil Defence Mock Drills India Pakistan tensions MHA Pahalgam Terror Attack

For the first time in ove

Civil Defence Mock Drills On May 7: When Was The Last Time India Held Mock...
Round-up of what all happ

F1 Miami Mayhem, Football Title Races, Madrid Open Thrillers, And NBA Playoffs: A Jam-Packed Weekend...
newsx

Tamil Nadu Minister Slams NEET Over Thaali Removal And Dress Code Issues In Tiruppur
Naomi Campbell and Anna W

Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?
Within minutes, the 63-fo

Caught On Cam: $4 Million Lamborghini Yacht Sinks Due To Rookie Mistake Leaving 32 Passengers...
A second-year BTech stude

IIITDM Jabalpur BTech Student Detained For Allegedly Filming Roommate In Hostel Bathroom
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Civil Defence Mock Drills On May 7: When Was The Last Time India Held Mock Drills?

Civil Defence Mock Drills On May 7: When Was The Last Time India Held Mock...

F1 Miami Mayhem, Football Title Races, Madrid Open Thrillers, And NBA Playoffs: A Jam-Packed Weekend In Global Sports

F1 Miami Mayhem, Football Title Races, Madrid Open Thrillers, And NBA Playoffs: A Jam-Packed Weekend...

Tamil Nadu Minister Slams NEET Over Thaali Removal And Dress Code Issues In Tiruppur

Tamil Nadu Minister Slams NEET Over Thaali Removal And Dress Code Issues In Tiruppur

Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?

Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?

Caught On Cam: $4 Million Lamborghini Yacht Sinks Due To Rookie Mistake Leaving 32 Passengers Stranded During F1 Weekend

Caught On Cam: $4 Million Lamborghini Yacht Sinks Due To Rookie Mistake Leaving 32 Passengers...

Entertainment

Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?

Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?

Insecurity Bahut Badh Gayi Hai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Bollywood Over Repeating Formulas And Stealing Ideas

Insecurity Bahut Badh Gayi Hai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Bollywood Over Repeating Formulas And Stealing

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The Country On Time

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The

Lisa Confirms Blackpink’s New Album Is ‘Coming Soon’ In Media Interview

Lisa Confirms Blackpink’s New Album Is ‘Coming Soon’ In Media Interview

1.8 Million Followers, 12 New Brand Deals: Avneet Kaur On A Roll After Virat Kohli’s Like On Instagram Post

1.8 Million Followers, 12 New Brand Deals: Avneet Kaur On A Roll After Virat Kohli’s

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media