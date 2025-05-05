The MHA directed states to conduct comprehensive civil defence mock drills on May 7, aimed at strengthening readiness in the event of hostile attacks.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed several states on Monday to conduct comprehensive civil defence mock drills on May 7, aimed at strengthening preparedness in the event of hostile attacks, NewsX has learnt. The nationwide exercise will focus on enhancing civilian readiness and testing emergency response systems across various sectors.

Key components of the drill will include:

Operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens—Sirens will be tested to simulate wartime scenarios and assess their reach and functionality. Civil Defence Training – Civilians, including students and community volunteers, will undergo basic training to protect themselves during emergencies such as air raids or missile strikes. Crash Blackout Measures—Authorities will likely implement temporary blackouts to simulate conditions where light sources are cut off to prevent enemy targetting. Early Camouflaging of Vital Installations—Strategic plants and infrastructure will be visually concealed to avoid detection and potential targetting. Evacuation Plan Updates and Rehearsals—Authorities will likely revise existing evacuation protocols and conduct full-scale rehearsals to ensure swift movement in case of actual threats.

The announcement for the upcoming mock drills – seen as part of a proactive strategy to enhance civil defence readiness across the country – comes amid rising tensions with Pakistan in the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam last month that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, the majority of them tourists.

The government has said that perpetrators of the terror attack will face severe punishment.

Meanwhile, a 30-minute rehearsal for a blackout was conducted in the Ferozpur Cantonment area on Sunday amid heightened regional tensions. The rehearsal was conducted on the guidelines of the Cantonment Board/Station Commander.

“The blackout was from 9 pm to 9:30 pm. As per the orders of the senior officers, lights were fully switched off. If any vehicle was found with its light turned on, it was turned off. Police are fully alert. Deployment has been made at all intersections,” news agency ANI quoted Gurjant Singh, Ferozepur Cantt Police Station SHO, as saying.

Last month, the Centre announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. The Modi government had convened an all-party meeting following the terror attack, wherein even the opposition parties expressed full support for any action by the government against the perpetrators of the heinous attack.

India also imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows, according to a notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

