In her Budget 2025 speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a key announcement aimed at providing significant relief to the middle class. She confirmed that no income tax would be levied on individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh per annum, under the new tax regime. This initiative includes a provision that allows for a standard deduction of ₹75,000, raising the threshold for tax-free income to ₹12.75 lakh.

Sitharaman’s move is seen as a direct benefit to the salaried and middle-income groups, who make up a large section of India’s working population. With the rising cost of living, this step comes as a welcome measure to alleviate financial burdens on taxpayers.

Revised Tax Slabs to Offer Greater Relief

Along with this relief, Sitharaman also introduced revisions to the tax slabs for the new tax regime. The following are the revised tax slabs:

Income between ₹8 lakh and ₹12 lakh : Tax rate of 10%

: Tax rate of 10% Income between ₹12 lakh and ₹16 lakh : Tax rate of 15%

: Tax rate of 15% Income between ₹16 lakh and ₹20 lakh : Tax rate of 20%

: Tax rate of 20% Income between ₹20 lakh and ₹25 lakh : Tax rate of 25%

: Tax rate of 25% Income above ₹25 lakh: Tax rate of 30%

These revisions are designed to reduce the tax burden significantly, particularly for individuals within the ₹8 lakh to ₹25 lakh income range. The new slabs reflect a focus on making tax compliance more manageable for the middle class while ensuring that those with higher earnings contribute proportionately.

Impact on Middle-Class Taxpayers

By revising the income tax structure, the government is providing substantial relief to middle-class families. This reduction in tax rates will increase disposable income for a large segment of the population, allowing them to spend more, invest in their future, and improve their quality of life. The reduction in tax rates is expected to help stimulate economic activity, as middle-class consumers are major contributors to domestic consumption.

A Vision for Tax Reform

During her speech, Sitharaman emphasized that these tax reforms were a part of the government’s vision to reduce the overall tax burden on the middle class. She mentioned that these changes would “substantially reduce the tax burden on the middle class,” which is a group that has long been calling for more equitable and affordable tax rates. The Finance Minister’s move is expected to ease financial pressure on working professionals, self-employed individuals, and families across India.

Encouraging Economic Growth

With more disposable income, the middle class is expected to have greater financial flexibility to engage in consumer spending, savings, and investment, which could fuel India’s economic growth. In addition, this initiative may further support the government’s broader goal of increasing domestic demand and improving overall economic health. The revisions will not only benefit individuals but could have a positive effect on various industries, as increased disposable income leads to higher consumption and economic activity.

The Budget 2025 tax reforms mark a significant shift in India’s tax policy, providing much-needed relief to the middle class. By eliminating income tax for individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh and revising tax slabs, the government is signaling its commitment to addressing the concerns of its working population. These changes are expected to provide greater financial freedom, encourage spending, and contribute to the long-term growth of the Indian economy. This move is a clear demonstration of the government’s intent to foster economic inclusivity, support middle-class taxpayers, and reduce the overall tax burden.