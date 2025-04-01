‘Might As Well Split Bangladesh’: Northeast Leaders Take A Dig At Yunus After Dhaka Remark

A statement by Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh’s interim government, has stirred significant controversy in India, particularly in the northeastern states. Yunus’s comments, made during a visit to China, have led to sharp reactions from Indian political leaders, raising concerns over the geopolitical implications of his words.

Yunus’s Remarks: Bangladesh as the “Guardian of the Ocean”

During his four-day trip to China, Yunus commented on the Northeastern states of India, referring to them as the “seven sisters,” a term used to describe the region’s seven states. He described this area as “landlocked,” claiming that these states have no direct access to the ocean. He further positioned Bangladesh as the “guardian of the ocean” for the region, stating that this scenario opens up a “huge possibility” for the Chinese economy.

Interesting that Yunus is making a public appeal to the Chinese on the basis that 7 states in India are land-locked. China is welcome to invest in Bangladesh, but what exactly is the significance of 7 Indian states being landlocked? https://t.co/JHQAdIzI9s — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) March 31, 2025

Yunus also suggested that Bangladesh could act as a gateway for the region to connect with global trade routes, particularly highlighting China’s involvement. This statement came amid Bangladesh’s increased outreach to China following the ousting of Sheikh Hasina’s regime in Dhaka. The Indian government, which had previously extended refuge to the former Bangladeshi Prime Minister, is closely monitoring these developments.

A Closer Look at the Remarks

The specific comment that has caused uproar is Yunus’s suggestion that Bangladesh could be instrumental in providing the Northeastern states access to the sea. His statement reads, “This opens up a huge possibility. This could be an extension for the Chinese economy.” Such remarks have sparked fears in India about Bangladesh’s growing ties with China and the potential implications for India’s security.

Reactions from Indian Leaders

Assam Chief Minister Responds

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was among the first to respond strongly to Yunus’s comments. Sarma described Yunus’s remarks as “offensive” and condemned them as an attack on India’s sovereignty. He emphasized the need for better infrastructure to connect the Northeastern states to the rest of India, suggesting that robust rail and road networks should be developed around the “Chicken’s Neck” corridor. This corridor, a narrow stretch of land in West Bengal, is the only land connection between the Northeast and the rest of India. Sarma stated:

“The statement made by Md Yunus of Bangladesh… is offensive and strongly condemnable. This remark underscores the persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India’s strategic ‘Chicken’s Neck’ corridor.” He further added that India must prioritize building stronger infrastructure and explore alternative routes to safeguard the region from any geopolitical threats.

Tripura’s Pradyot Manikya Responds

Pradyot Manikya, leader of the Tipra Motha party in Tripura, also criticized Yunus’s remarks. He suggested that India should take a more assertive stance by supporting indigenous communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, a region in Bangladesh that shares cultural ties with India. Manikya, speaking about the historical connection between Tripura and the Chittagong area, said:

“Time for India to make a route to the ocean by supporting our indigenous people who once ruled Chittagong so we are no longer dependent on an ungrateful regime.” He also expressed his frustration with India’s decision in 1947 to relinquish control over the Chittagong port, a decision that still affects the region today.

Manikya went on to propose that rather than focusing on complex infrastructure projects, India could look into political solutions in the region, adding:

“Rather than spending billions on innovative and challenging engineering ideas, we might as well break up Bangladesh and have our own access to the sea.”

Congress and Other Political Figures Weigh In

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera called Yunus’s approach “dangerous” for the safety of India’s Northeast. He expressed concern over the possibility of Bangladesh collaborating with China to encircle India’s Northeast. Khera criticized the Indian government’s foreign policy, stating:

“The Bangladesh government’s approach is very dangerous for the safety of our Northeast. The government is not watching Manipur and China has established a village in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of Prime Minister Modi’s economic advisory council, questioned Yunus’s rationale for bringing up the landlocked nature of the Northeastern states. He said:

“Interesting that Yunus is making a public appeal to the Chinese on the basis that 7 states in India are land-locked. China is welcome to invest in Bangladesh, but what exactly is the significance of 7 Indian states being landlocked?”

Former Indian High Commissioner Condemns the Statement

Veena Sikri, a former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, also condemned Yunus’s statement, labeling it as “shocking.” She reminded that the Northeast is an integral part of India, and pointed out that there are already formal agreements in place between India and Bangladesh regarding access to the Bay of Bengal. Sikri stated:

“Very shocking statement by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. He has absolutely no right to make a statement like that. He knows that the northeast is an integral part of India, and we have had very close discussions with the Government of Bangladesh on access by Northeast India to the Bay of Bengal, and there are formal agreements on this.”

The Geopolitical Implications

Yunus’s comments have reignited concerns about Bangladesh’s growing ties with China and the potential ramifications for India. As Bangladesh seeks to strengthen its relationship with Beijing, India is wary of the strategic consequences for the Northeast, a region that is already vulnerable due to its geographical isolation. The “Chicken’s Neck” corridor remains a critical land passage, and any moves that might disrupt this connection could have far-reaching effects on India’s security and infrastructure development in the region.