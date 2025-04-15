Home
  • Migrant Teen Worker Kills 75-Year-Old Woman In Hyderabad With Iron Rod, Records Video While Jumping On Her Body

Migrant Teen Worker Kills 75-Year-Old Woman In Hyderabad With Iron Rod, Records Video While Jumping On Her Body

The video was shared with a family member of the deceased on Monday. Upon receiving the clip, the relative immediately alerted the authorities. Police then forced entry into the woman's locked home and discovered her decomposed body.

Teen Kills Woman In Hyderabad


In a horrifying incident from Kushaiguda, a 75-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a teenage migrant worker at her residence. Authorities reported the crime on Tuesday, April 15, noting the disturbing nature of the events that unfolded.

Teen Allegedly Bludgeons Employer, Records Gruesome Act

The shocking incident occurred on April 11 but only came to light after the teen suspect, who worked at one of the elderly woman’s shops, sent a disturbing video to one of her relatives. According to police, he reportedly attacked her by striking her head with an iron rod.

Following the murder, the teenager allegedly wrapped a sari around the woman’s neck and tied it to a ceiling fan in an apparent attempt to make it look like a suicide.

What’s more disturbing is that he recorded a video of himself jumping on her body after the murder.

Video Shared with Victim’s Relative Sparks Police Investigation

The video was shared with a family member of the deceased on Monday. Upon receiving the clip, the relative immediately alerted the authorities. Police then forced entry into the woman’s locked home and discovered her decomposed body.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused may have had a grudge against the woman, who was originally from Rajasthan. It is suspected that the teenager felt mistreated or abused by her.

However, police officials are exploring all possible motives behind the brutal crime.

Authorities are currently verifying whether the suspect is indeed a minor and are also assessing his mental state to determine if it played a role in the incident. A senior officer confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway to gather more details surrounding the gruesome murder.

