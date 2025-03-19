Migrant Workers’ Case: SC Raises Concerns Over Ration Card Misuse, Warns They Have Turned Into ‘Popularity Cards’

Ration cards are now being used as 'popularity cards,' said Justice Surya Kant, in an oral remark, during a hearing in the Supreme Court over the misuse of ration cards in the distribution of subsidized food supplies to the needy.

The top court bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh questioned whether benefits intended for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families were reaching the rightful recipients.

The bench was hearing the case concerning the welfare of migrant workers.

During the hearing of the case, the bench asked some serious questions:

The bench asked: ‘Are the benefits meant for the real needy being diverted to ineligible recipients?’

The bench further inquired whether BPL individuals were actually receiving the intended benefits.