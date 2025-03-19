Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Migrant Workers’ Case: SC Raises Concerns Over Ration Card Misuse, Warns They Have Turned Into ‘Popularity Cards’

Migrant Workers’ Case: SC Raises Concerns Over Ration Card Misuse, Warns They Have Turned Into ‘Popularity Cards’

Ration cards are now being used as 'popularity cards,' said Justice Surya Kant, in an oral remark, during a hearing in the Supreme Court over the misuse of ration cards in the distribution of subsidized food supplies to the needy.

Migrant Workers’ Case: SC Raises Concerns Over Ration Card Misuse, Warns They Have Turned Into ‘Popularity Cards’

Ration cards are now being used as 'popularity cards,' said Justice Surya Kant, in an oral remark, during a hearing in the SC


Ration cards are now being used as ‘popularity cards,’ said Justice Surya Kant, in an oral remark, during a hearing in the Supreme Court over the misuse of ration cards in the distribution of subsidized food supplies to the needy.

The top court bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh questioned whether benefits intended for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families were reaching the rightful recipients.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The bench was hearing the case concerning the welfare of migrant workers.

During the hearing of the case, the bench asked some serious questions:
The bench asked: ‘Are the benefits meant for the real needy being diverted to ineligible recipients?’

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The bench further inquired whether BPL individuals were actually receiving the intended benefits.

ALSO READ: ‘Wishing Good Health’ Kerala CM Praises Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore On Safe Return To Earth

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sambhav Sharma

Sambhav Sharma

Filed under

Migrant Workers' Case ration cards Supreme Court

A video titled

Watch: Why Did This Man Change His ‘India’ T-Shirt In A viral Video?
Carl Erik Rinsch gets arr

Who Is Carl Erik Rinsch? Filmmaker Arrested After Swindling Netflix For $11Million Despite First Getting...
Aryan Khan, Ajaz khan and

Did Aryan Khan Smoke Cigarettes In Jail? Ajaz Khan Makes Shocking Claim Of Helping Shah...
Israel Gaza

India Expresses Concern Over Gaza Strikes, Calls for Hostage Release and Humanitarian Aid
Ration cards are now bein

Migrant Workers’ Case: SC Raises Concerns Over Ration Card Misuse, Warns They Have Turned Into...
The Maharashtra Police on

Mastermind Behind Nagpur Violence Arrested; Who Is Fahim Shamim Khan?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Why Did This Man Change His ‘India’ T-Shirt In A viral Video?

Watch: Why Did This Man Change His ‘India’ T-Shirt In A viral Video?

Who Is Carl Erik Rinsch? Filmmaker Arrested After Swindling Netflix For $11Million Despite First Getting $44 Million

Who Is Carl Erik Rinsch? Filmmaker Arrested After Swindling Netflix For $11Million Despite First Getting...

Did Aryan Khan Smoke Cigarettes In Jail? Ajaz Khan Makes Shocking Claim Of Helping Shah Rukh Khan’s Son

Did Aryan Khan Smoke Cigarettes In Jail? Ajaz Khan Makes Shocking Claim Of Helping Shah...

India Expresses Concern Over Gaza Strikes, Calls for Hostage Release and Humanitarian Aid

India Expresses Concern Over Gaza Strikes, Calls for Hostage Release and Humanitarian Aid

Mastermind Behind Nagpur Violence Arrested; Who Is Fahim Shamim Khan?

Mastermind Behind Nagpur Violence Arrested; Who Is Fahim Shamim Khan?

Entertainment

Who Is Carl Erik Rinsch? Filmmaker Arrested After Swindling Netflix For $11Million Despite First Getting $44 Million

Who Is Carl Erik Rinsch? Filmmaker Arrested After Swindling Netflix For $11Million Despite First Getting

Did Aryan Khan Smoke Cigarettes In Jail? Ajaz Khan Makes Shocking Claim Of Helping Shah Rukh Khan’s Son

Did Aryan Khan Smoke Cigarettes In Jail? Ajaz Khan Makes Shocking Claim Of Helping Shah

Did Jonathan Majors Assault His Former Lover? Actor Marries Fiance Meagan Good Amid Audio Recording Leak

Did Jonathan Majors Assault His Former Lover? Actor Marries Fiance Meagan Good Amid Audio Recording

Will Jon Bernthal’s Return As The Punisher In Daredevil Season 2 After 9 Years Turn Into A Full-Fledged Role?

Will Jon Bernthal’s Return As The Punisher In Daredevil Season 2 After 9 Years Turn

Will Yuzvendra Chahal Be A Divorcee Before IPL 2025 Begins? Here’s What The Supreme Court Said

Will Yuzvendra Chahal Be A Divorcee Before IPL 2025 Begins? Here’s What The Supreme Court

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips