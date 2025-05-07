Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Milestone Day in IPL 2025: Andre Russell Completes 550 T20 Matches, MS Dhoni Sets Record with 200 IPL Dismissals

Milestone Day in IPL 2025: Andre Russell Completes 550 T20 Matches, MS Dhoni Sets Record with 200 IPL Dismissals

Match 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens turned out to be a landmark event for two of T20 cricket’s biggest stars – Andre Russell and MS Dhoni.

Milestone Day in IPL 2025: Andre Russell Completes 550 T20 Matches, MS Dhoni Sets Record with 200 IPL Dismissals


Match 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens turned out to be a landmark event for two of T20 cricket’s biggest stars – Andre Russell and MS Dhoni.

KKR’s power-packed all-rounder Andre Russell created history by becoming only the fourth cricketer to feature in 550 T20 matches, joining an elite list that includes Kieron Pollard (695 matches), Dwayne Bravo (582), and Shoaib Malik (557).

In his T20 career, the Jamaican star has amassed 9,137 runs at a blistering strike rate of 168.79, including 32 fifties and two centuries. He also became the fastest to 9,000 T20 runs, achieving the feat in just 5,321 deliveries, surpassing Glenn Maxwell’s record by nearly 600 balls.

With the ball, Russell has claimed 474 wickets at an average of 25.48 and an economy of 8.74, underlining his value as one of the greatest pace-bowling all-rounders in the format.

Russell’s IPL Legacy

Since joining KKR in 2014, Russell has played 139 IPL matches, scoring 2,613 runs at an average of 28.40 with a sensational strike rate of 174.20 — the highest among all players with at least 500 IPL runs. He has also picked up 123 wickets at an average of 22.82 in the league.

MS Dhoni Becomes First Wicketkeeper with 200 IPL Dismissals

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings’ skipper and former India captain MS Dhoni etched his name in IPL history by becoming the first-ever wicketkeeper to record 200 dismissals in the tournament.

Starting the day with 198 dismissals, Dhoni achieved the milestone during Noor Ahmad’s over — first by stumping Sunil Narine and then taking a sharp catch of Angkrish Raghuvanshi. His tally now includes 153 catches and 47 stumpings, both of which are IPL records for a wicketkeeper.

Top Wicketkeepers in IPL History (Dismissals)

  • MS Dhoni – 200 dismissals (153 catches, 47 stumpings)

  • Dinesh Karthik – 174 dismissals

  • Wriddhiman Saha – 113 dismissals

  • Rishabh Pant – 100 dismissals

Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles and remains the sixth-highest run-scorer in IPL history with 5,406 runs at a strike rate of 137.83, including 24 fifties. He took back captaincy duties mid-season after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury.

However, despite these historic achievements, CSK remain at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table and are already out of playoff contention.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Becomes First Wicketkeeper In IPL To Reach 200 Dismissals During CSK vs KKR Match

