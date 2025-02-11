Milind Deora Presents 254th Air Quality Management Report In Rajya Sabha For Review

In a significant move to address Delhi’s persistent air pollution, the Rajya Sabha's Committee on Subordinate Legislation, led by Chairperson Milind Deora, has presented the 254th report on air quality management in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In a significant move to address Delhi’s persistent air pollution, the Rajya Sabha’s Committee on Subordinate Legislation, led by Chairperson Milind Deora, has presented the 254th report on air quality management in the National Capital Region (NCR). This report, tabled in February 2025, focuses on stubble burning regulations and the enforcement of environmental compensation to mitigate the region’s annual pollution crisis.

Presentation of the 254th Report

During the session, Chairperson Milind Deora formally presented the committee’s findings, stating:

"Sir, I present the 254th Report in English and Hindi of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation on the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, Imposition, Collection and Utilization of Environmental Compensation for Stubble Burning Rules, 2023."

This report critically examines the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the implementation of the Stubble Burning Rules, 2023, which regulate the imposition, collection, and use of environmental compensation to curb air pollution.

Key Stakeholders and Committee Members

The committee consists of 15 members, including Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, who played a significant role in shaping the discussions and recommendations. His involvement brings a regional perspective to the discussions, especially considering Haryana’s role in agricultural practices affecting air quality in the NCR. Other members include representatives from multiple political parties, ensuring a bipartisan approach to tackling air pollution.

Key Findings of the Report

1. Stricter Penalties for Stubble Burning

The report emphasizes that unchecked stubble burning remains one of the biggest contributors to air pollution in Delhi. To deter this practice, the revised rules increase penalties for farmers engaging in stubble burning:

Farmers with less than two acres of land: ₹5,000 per incident

of land: ₹5,000 per incident Farmers with two to five acres : ₹10,000 per incident

: ₹10,000 per incident Farmers with more than five acres: ₹30,000 per incident

2. Recommendations for Effective Implementation

The committee stressed that merely imposing fines is insufficient. It recommended:

A clear appeal and grievance redressal mechanism to prevent unjust penalization of farmers.

to prevent unjust penalization of farmers. Clarification of roles and responsibilities of enforcement officers to ensure swift and transparent execution of fines.

of enforcement officers to ensure swift and transparent execution of fines. A standardized certificate format for imposing penalties to avoid discrepancies between different states.

3. Addressing Farmers’ Concerns

The committee acknowledged that many farmers lack viable alternatives to stubble burning due to economic constraints and technological limitations. It recommended:

Providing financial support and subsidies for sustainable stubble management techniques.

for sustainable stubble management techniques. Setting a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for stubble to incentivize farmers to sell crop residue instead of burning it.

to incentivize farmers to sell crop residue instead of burning it. Strengthening infrastructure for collecting and transporting crop residue for industrial use, biofuel production, and power generation.

for collecting and transporting crop residue for industrial use, biofuel production, and power generation. Subsidizing crop diversification to encourage farmers to move away from high-straw-generating rice varieties.

4. Enhancing Air Quality Monitoring and Forecasting

The report highlights the necessity of real-time mapping and monitoring of crop acreage, forecasting of crop maturity, and tracking of stubble burning incidents using satellite technology and artificial intelligence. These measures can help predict pollution levels and allocate resources effectively.

5. Integration with Renewable Energy Initiatives

The committee also called for a Unified National Policy to integrate agricultural residue into bioenergy production. The committee strongly emphasized the integration of agricultural residue into India’s renewable energy initiatives. It urged the government to: This policy should:

Promote bioethanol, compressed biogas, and biomass pellets as alternatives to fossil fuels.

as alternatives to fossil fuels. Provide financial incentives for industries using crop residue as raw material.

for industries using crop residue as raw material. Ensure inter-ministerial coordination among Agriculture, Environment, and Energy Ministries for effective execution.

among Agriculture, Environment, and Energy Ministries for effective execution. Expand subsidies for industries using stubble for fuel, similar to incentives given to solar and wind energy projects.

using stubble for fuel, similar to incentives given to solar and wind energy projects. Encourage coal-based thermal power plants to co-fire biomass pellets along with coal to reduce air pollution.

6. Ensuring Proper Utilization of Environmental Compensation Funds

One of the most significant gaps in the existing policy, according to the report, is the lack of a structured plan on how the environmental compensation funds should be used. The committee recommended:

Subsidies for farmers to adopt eco-friendly alternatives to stubble burning.

to adopt eco-friendly alternatives to stubble burning. Investments in biomass processing infrastructure , such as pelletization plants and power generation using agricultural residue.

, such as pelletization plants and power generation using agricultural residue. Educational programs to train farmers in sustainable farming methods.

7. Strengthening Stubble Collection and Storage Infrastructure

The committee found that one of the biggest challenges in preventing stubble burning is the lack of collection and storage facilities. It recommended:

Setting up interim storage centers at the district level so that collected stubble can be efficiently transported to industries using biomass.

at the district level so that collected stubble can be efficiently transported to industries using biomass. Providing financial support for farmers to sell crop residue instead of burning it.

for farmers to sell crop residue instead of burning it. Developing real-time crop monitoring technology to predict stubble burning incidents and preemptively allocate resources.

Broader Observations and Additional Recommendations

1. Addressing Technological Gaps in Stubble Management

The report pointed out that existing crop residue management (CRM) machines are either too expensive or not effective enough. It suggested:

Developing improved combine harvesters that can fully remove stubble, reducing the need for burning.

that can fully remove stubble, reducing the need for burning. Providing financial aid to farmers for purchasing or renting advanced CRM equipment.

2. Health and Climate Impact Considerations

The committee also noted that air pollution caused by stubble burning has serious health consequences for millions of people in Delhi-NCR. It recommended:

Inclusion of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in policy discussions on air quality.

in policy discussions on air quality. Regular health impact assessments to measure the long-term effects of pollution from stubble burning.

Committee’s Deliberations

The committee engaged with officials from various ministries, including Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Power, New and Renewable Energy, and Petroleum and Natural Gas, to gather insights on the enforcement and impact of the stubble burning rules. The discussions focused on enhancing the effectiveness of these regulations to prevent the annual air quality deterioration in Delhi.

Challenges and Way Forward

While the Stubble Burning Rules, 2023 mark a crucial step in tackling Delhi’s air pollution crisis, their success depends on strict enforcement, farmer-friendly policies, and robust infrastructure. The committee urged the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change to conduct periodic reviews and adapt the regulations based on real-world challenges.

Broader Context and Future Actions

With Delhi’s air quality worsening each winter, the 254th Rajya Sabha report offers a well-rounded approach to tackling the crisis. By enforcing stricter penalties, providing economic incentives to farmers, leveraging technology, and promoting bioenergy initiatives, India can move towards a cleaner, healthier future for its citizens. The success of these measures now lies in effective execution and coordination among government agencies, industries, and farmers.

The presentation of this report aligns with ongoing efforts to address air pollution in the NCR. The CAQM has developed a framework and action plan for effective prevention and control of stubble burning, which includes both in-situ and ex-situ crop residue management strategies. The committee’s findings and recommendations are expected to inform future policy decisions and enforcement mechanisms to improve air quality in the region.