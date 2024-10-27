Milind Soman Leads “Fearless Midnight Run” to Champion Women’s Safety and Empowerment in Mumbai

In a bold display of solidarity for women’s safety and empowerment, actor and fitness advocate Milind Soman joined hundreds at the “Fearless Midnight Run” held in Mumbai. Organized by Smiling Tiger Experiences LLP, this event sought to reclaim public spaces and reinforce the right to safety for all. The event marked the return of the Pinkathon—a nationwide initiative for women’s health—following a five-year pause.

A Midnight Run to Reclaim Public Spaces

The 5-kilometer run began at the historic Asiatic Library in Horniman Circle at midnight, symbolizing resilience and the shared commitment to safer public spaces. Beyond a fitness event, it sent a strong message about women’s freedom and the importance of reclaiming spaces often deemed unsafe after dark.

Prominent supporters included Milind Soman, who founded Pinkathon, Additional Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Vishwas Nangre Patil, and Ankita Konwar, founder of the Invincible Women initiative. Each addressed the crowd, emphasizing the importance of empowerment and safety for women. Speaking passionately, Vishwas Nangre Patil said, “Empowering women to reclaim public spaces is essential for a safer society. Supporting initiatives like this advocates for women’s freedom to move without fear.”

A Stand for Empowerment and Awareness

Milind Soman underscored the event’s importance as a statement of unity and strength. “The Fearless Midnight Run is about more than exercise; it’s a statement of solidarity. Every woman here is declaring her right to move freely. Our message is to be both fearless and aware, embracing strength while staying alert,” he shared. Soman, who has long promoted fitness and well-being, encouraged participants to embody both confidence and caution in their daily lives.

Echoing his sentiments, Ankita Konwar, whose Invincible Women initiative is at the forefront of promoting health and independence for women, remarked, “Tonight’s run is a powerful display of courage from every woman present. Invincible Women aims to inspire more women to prioritize their well-being, challenge restrictions, and support one another in the pursuit of health and freedom.”

United for Health and Freedom

The event drew women from various backgrounds, all connected by their commitment to well-being and their shared belief in empowerment. Local authorities, including the Mumbai Police, provided security for the participants, creating a safe platform for the women to exercise their rights in a public setting. The run highlighted an essential step forward in fostering inclusive and secure spaces, empowering women to exercise, socialize, and occupy public areas without fear.

Milind Soman’s Advice on Awareness and Vigilance

Milind Soman also offered a reminder on the importance of personal safety and vigilance. He pointed out that while the police and society provide support, individual awareness remains essential. “I want to convey the message that there is no place in the world that is completely safe; anything can happen at any time. However, the police are with us, and society is with us. There are some individuals who sometimes pose a risk to safety, but it is important for us to stay aware,” Soman said.

Reflecting on practical safety tips shared by authorities, he added, “The way we work, whether it’s at night or during the day, is something we have to do. But it’s very important to take care. The police have given us tips, but don’t take unnecessary risks; you have to be careful at all times.”

Advocating Fitness as a Lifestyle

The event was also an opportunity for Soman to advocate for physical fitness as a foundation for a fulfilling life. Sharing his philosophy, he stated, “The secret to fitness is that I understand what fitness really is and why I need to stay fit and for what purpose. I believe that to truly enjoy life, you need to be fit. Being fit is very important.” His emphasis on fitness as an essential part of living a full life resonated with many at the event, where participants were encouraged to pursue both mental and physical wellness.

A Step Towards Empowered and Inclusive Spaces

The Fearless Midnight Run served as more than a fitness event; it was a collective effort to claim public spaces and raise awareness about women’s rights to move without restriction. With prominent supporters, inspiring messages, and a commitment to ongoing change, the event highlighted the power of community and courage in transforming societal attitudes towards women’s safety. As women continue to step into spaces that were once considered inaccessible, events like this mark a significant stride toward a safer, more inclusive society for all.