‘Military Solution Is No Solution’: UN Chief Guterres Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack; Urges India and Pakistan to De-Escalate Tensions

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, calling for calm and restraint between India and Pakistan amid a sharp spike in tensions between the two nations.

Speaking during a press briefing, Guterres made a direct appeal for de-escalation and peace, stressing that war is not a solution. “Tensions between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years. I deeply respect and I am profoundly grateful to the government and people of both countries and their significant contribution to United Nations Peacekeeping, and so it pains me to see the relationship reach a boiling point,” he said.

The UN chief referred to the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on April 22 and expressed his outrage. “I once again strongly condemn that attack and extend my condolences to the families of the victims. Targeting civilians is unacceptable, and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible, lawful means.”

Reiterating the importance of avoiding military escalation, he warned of the potential consequences of a conflict. “It is also essential, especially at this critical hour, to avoid the military confrontation that could easily spin out of control. Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink. That has been my message in my ongoing outreach with both countries.”

He further added, “Make no mistake, a military solution is no solution, and I offer my good offices to both governments in the service at peace. United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and the renewed commitment to peace.”

Indian Army Reports Firing from Pakistani Side Along LoC

As tensions mount, the Indian Army reported that several locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir came under small arms fire from the Pakistani Army on Monday, May 5. While no casualties have been reported yet, the firing has heightened the sense of urgency in the region, already reeling from the Pahalgam attack.

Sources within the army said they are maintaining strict vigilance and are fully prepared to respond if provoked further.

Civil Defence Drills Ordered Amid Security Concerns

In a related development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed multiple states to conduct mock civil defence drills on May 7. According to government sources, these exercises are aimed at preparing civilians for emergency situations such as war or terror attacks.

Key activities during the drill will include activating air raid sirens, updating and rehearsing evacuation plans, and training citizens on basic civil defence practices.

Border Villagers in Jammu Demand Urgent Bunker Repairs

With the threat of cross-border firing looming large, fear has gripped villages near the India-Pakistan border. Residents in Jammu’s border areas — especially those living in villages like Chandu Chak, just 500 metres away from Pakistani army posts — are urgently calling on the government to repair and complete bunkers that are supposed to protect them during shelling.

Suchet Singh, a local resident of Chandu Chak, painted a grim picture. “Most bunkers are in ruins. There is no electricity, no water, no toilets — some even lack roofs,” he said. The village has previously experienced shelling in 2020, 2018, and 2014, and locals fear that they are once again at risk if conflict breaks out.

Many bunkers built after earlier ceasefire violations remain incomplete or poorly maintained. Villagers say that the promised safety measures have either been delayed or abandoned, leaving families vulnerable and anxious.

India-Japan Defence Talks Focus on Terrorism and Regional Security

Against the backdrop of rising tensions in South Asia and growing concerns about China’s assertive stance in the Indo-Pacific, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted his Japanese counterpart, General Nakatani, for high-level talks in New Delhi.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in areas related to counter-terrorism and regional security. According to defence ministry sources, both sides expressed shared concern over global terrorism and emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.