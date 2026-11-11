Milk Prices Rise Again: Mother Dairy Hikes Rates by Up to Rs 4 Per Litre Days After Amul’s Price Increase

Since Thursday morning, November 12, the carton of milk received at the door step of a Delhi-NCR household will be dearer. Prices of the liquid milk from Mother Dairy have been increased by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

What Changes Have Been Brought and By What Amount

These changes have been brought in several milk variants sold in Delhi-NCR. These include:

Bulk toned milk: increased by Rs 2; it now costs Rs 60 per litre.

Toned milk in a pouch: increased from Rs 60 to Rs 62 per litre.

Full Cream milk: increased by Rs 4; it now costs Rs 76 per litre.

Double toned milk: increased from Rs 54 to Rs 56 per litre.

Cow milk: increased by Rs 3; it now costs Rs 65 per litre.

Full cream milk takes the biggest jump, while toned and double toned milk, the variants many families buy daily, see a rise of Rs 2.

Why the Company Claimed That It Was Forced to Do So

As per PTI, the cause behind this price hike is cost escalation. As per the dairy company, the price paid by the company to the farmers for purchasing milk has increased. In case of Mother Dairy, 75% to 80% of its milk sales realisation is passed on to the farmers. Thus, any increase in the cost of procuring milk will automatically result in the hike in price.

Not the Only Instance This Year

This is the second price hike on milk from the dairy giant in 2026. The previous one was on May 14 this year. The latest hike comes just less than six months after the previous one.

Days After Amul Moved

The timing is notable. Amul’s marketer, GCMMF, raised ghee prices by Rs 40 per litre and butter by Rs 15 per 500 gram pack from November 2, citing higher input costs. That was a hike on ghee and butter, not on liquid milk. Earlier, Amul had raised the prices of its major milk variants by Rs 2 per litre across India from May 14, 2026. Dairy costs are rising across the sector, and consumers are now seeing it on more than one product.

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A Dairy Giant With a Big Footprint

Mother Dairy was commissioned in 1974 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board. It sells around 35 lakh litres of milk every day in Delhi NCR, through its own outlets, general trade and e commerce platforms. Its total daily milk sales go beyond 50 lakh litres, which is why even a small change in price reaches a very large number of kitchens.

Questions That Persist

Whether the firm plans any further price increases or not and whether it has managed to pass the increase in its own procurement costs in full is not known yet. Moreover, consumers are interested in the behavior of other dairy producers and regional milk cooperatives that might follow the example of Mother Dairy. Besides, one wonders about the impact that such price increase will have on the household budgets of consumers and inflation in the food industry at this difficult time for dairies. Finally, one cannot know whether this price increase also covers the Delhi NCR region.

What’s Next?

The new prices will take effect from tomorrow and the first real test of them is at the point of sale. Whether the other dairies join in or not, either a wave of price increases is coming across the nation or buyers will start comparing different dairy products. Anyway, the price of one liter of milk became a hot topic again.

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