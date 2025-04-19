MIM leaders and the Owaisi family are looting that wealth of Waqf, Says Sanjay

Over 4,000 court cases are pending on Waqf land disputes. The Waqf Board is intentionally delaying by not even filing counter-affidavits. During the Dharani portal process, thousands of acres were transferred, Sanjay said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs commented that the Revanth Reddy government is providing financial support to the public meeting that the MIM party will hold in Hyderabad against the Waqf Board Amendment Bill. He alleged that, under the pretext of meetings, gatherings, and protests, conspiracies are being made to incite riots. He expressed concern that Bengal-like situations might arise in Hyderabad if this continues. He warned that immediate measures must be taken, otherwise the Revanth Reddy government will have to bear the consequences.

Sanjay said, “According to the Central Waqf Council (CWC), there are over 8 lakh acres of Waqf properties in the country, worth more than ₹10 lakh crores. These generate over ₹12,000 crores annually. Where is that money going? No records. No auditing. Crores of poor Muslims are not benefiting. The MIM leaders and the Owaisi family are looting that wealth. Even Waqf properties are being used by them.”

“In Tamil Nadu alone, a High Court probe found that Waqf properties worth ₹2,000 crores were encroached. Alarmingly, they’re claiming even symbols of the freedom struggle, temples, and Gurudwara lands as Waqf properties. In Trichy’s Tiruchendur and Kadlakurichi villages, they claimed 500-year-old Chandra Shekhara temple lands. In Haryana’s Jatlana, they encroached Gurudwara land. In Karnataka and Kerala, even the lands of Lingayat and Christian fishermen are being claimed as Waqf. Is this justice?”

“Should we stay silent just because it’s done under the Waqf Board’s name? If rich MIM leaders are grabbing wealth and not helping poor Muslims, should we keep quiet? In Telangana, there are 77,000 acres of Waqf land. Only 20% (16,000 acres) are under dargahs and mosques. The remaining 80% are illegally occupied by people like Owaisi. They’re running hospitals, offices, businesses and getting richer. Have they ever helped poor Muslims? Do they provide free surgeries in their hospitals?”

Sanjay said, “Do they think Waqf properties are their grandfather’s wealth? Not even a square yard is accessible to poor Muslims. Has even a single poor Muslim girl been married using Waqf income? Many Waqf land cases are lost because Congress, BRS, and MIM leaders are involved.”

“Now they’re spreading lies that the new central law will snatch ownership rights. The Waqf assets in the state are worth ₹5 lakh crores. Despite such massive wealth and income, there are no records or benefits to poor Muslims.”

