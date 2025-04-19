Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • MIM leaders and the Owaisi family are looting that wealth of Waqf, Says Sanjay

MIM leaders and the Owaisi family are looting that wealth of Waqf, Says Sanjay

Over 4,000 court cases are pending on Waqf land disputes. The Waqf Board is intentionally delaying by not even filing counter-affidavits. During the Dharani portal process, thousands of acres were transferred, Sanjay said.

MIM leaders and the Owaisi family are looting that wealth of Waqf, Says Sanjay

MIM leaders and the Owaisi family are looting that wealth of Waqf, Says Sanjay


Union Minister of State for Home Affairs commented that the Revanth Reddy government is providing financial support to the public meeting that the MIM party will hold in Hyderabad against the Waqf Board Amendment Bill. He alleged that, under the pretext of meetings, gatherings, and protests, conspiracies are being made to incite riots. He expressed concern that Bengal-like situations might arise in Hyderabad if this continues. He warned that immediate measures must be taken, otherwise the Revanth Reddy government will have to bear the consequences.

Sanjay said, “According to the Central Waqf Council (CWC), there are over 8 lakh acres of Waqf properties in the country, worth more than ₹10 lakh crores. These generate over ₹12,000 crores annually. Where is that money going? No records. No auditing. Crores of poor Muslims are not benefiting. The MIM leaders and the Owaisi family are looting that wealth. Even Waqf properties are being used by them.”

“In Tamil Nadu alone, a High Court probe found that Waqf properties worth ₹2,000 crores were encroached. Alarmingly, they’re claiming even symbols of the freedom struggle, temples, and Gurudwara lands as Waqf properties. In Trichy’s Tiruchendur and Kadlakurichi villages, they claimed 500-year-old Chandra Shekhara temple lands. In Haryana’s Jatlana, they encroached Gurudwara land. In Karnataka and Kerala, even the lands of Lingayat and Christian fishermen are being claimed as Waqf. Is this justice?”

“Should we stay silent just because it’s done under the Waqf Board’s name? If rich MIM leaders are grabbing wealth and not helping poor Muslims, should we keep quiet? In Telangana, there are 77,000 acres of Waqf land. Only 20% (16,000 acres) are under dargahs and mosques. The remaining 80% are illegally occupied by people like Owaisi. They’re running hospitals, offices, businesses and getting richer. Have they ever helped poor Muslims? Do they provide free surgeries in their hospitals?”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sanjay said, “Do they think Waqf properties are their grandfather’s wealth? Not even a square yard is accessible to poor Muslims. Has even a single poor Muslim girl been married using Waqf income? Many Waqf land cases are lost because Congress, BRS, and MIM leaders are involved.”

“Now they’re spreading lies that the new central law will snatch ownership rights. The Waqf assets in the state are worth ₹5 lakh crores. Despite such massive wealth and income, there are no records or benefits to poor Muslims.”

Over 4,000 court cases are pending on Waqf land disputes. The Waqf Board is intentionally delaying by not even filing counter-affidavits. During the Dharani portal process, thousands of acres were transferred, Sanjay said.

Also Read: India-Saudi Arabia Relations Set To Deepen As PM Modi Embarks On High-Stakes Visit to Saudi Arabia Soon

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Raj Kiran Bathula

Raj Kiran Bathula

Filed under

Waqf bill Waqf Bill Amendment Waqf bill controversy India

newsx

Congo Boat Disaster Claims 148 Lives, Over 100 Still Missing
The Uttarakhand Board of

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Announced: Check Toppers, Pass Percentage
newsx

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”
newsx

Family Of Indian Student Killed In Canada Appeals For Return Of Her Body
newsx

Earthquake of 5.8 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In North India and Pakistan
newsx

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Congo Boat Disaster Claims 148 Lives, Over 100 Still Missing

Congo Boat Disaster Claims 148 Lives, Over 100 Still Missing

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Announced: Check Toppers, Pass Percentage

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Announced: Check Toppers, Pass Percentage

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

Family Of Indian Student Killed In Canada Appeals For Return Of Her Body

Family Of Indian Student Killed In Canada Appeals For Return Of Her Body

Earthquake of 5.8 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In North India and Pakistan

Earthquake of 5.8 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In North India and Pakistan

Entertainment

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends In Modern Music

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave