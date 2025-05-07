Home
‘Minimal Damage To Civilians and Infrastructure’: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh On Operation Sindoor

In a swift and strategic response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces carried out a targeted military operation deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, addressing the media alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, said the offensive—dubbed ‘Operation Sindoor’—was aimed at delivering justice to the victims and their families.

Terror Camps Eliminated Without Civilian Harm

According to Wing Commander Singh, the operation was meticulously planned to avoid any civilian casualties or damage to infrastructure.

“Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed… The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives,” she stated.

Nine terrorist hideouts were destroyed in the operation. The chosen targets were deliberately isolated to ensure minimal disruption to local populations.

Key Training Camps Among Targets

During the briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented footage showing the destruction of several high-profile terror camps. These included the infamous Muridke facility, where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab—key figures in the 2008 Mumbai attacks—had received training.

Other targets included Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Mehmoona Joya camp in Sialkot. The strikes were carried out with precision and coordination by the Indian Army.

India Sends Strong Signal Against Cross-Border Terrorism

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described the Pahalgam attack as a brutal attempt to destabilize the region and instill fear.

“The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family… the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir,” he said.

Misri further noted that Indian intelligence had been monitoring growing terrorist activity and had credible information about more attacks being planned.

“Our intelligence indicated that further attacks against India are impending. Thus, compulsion, both to deter and prevent and hence earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond to deter such more cross-border terrorism… Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling terrorists’ infrastructure,” he added.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor Aimed At Bringing Pahalgam Attack Culprits To Justice: Vikram Misri

 

