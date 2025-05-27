Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Ministry of Defence Approves Country’s First Indigenous 5th Generation Stealth Fighter Aircraft

Ministry of Defence Approves Country’s First Indigenous 5th Generation Stealth Fighter Aircraft

In a major leap towards bolstering India's air combat capabilities, the Ministry of Defence has approved the execution model for the country’s first indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft — the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

Ministry of Defence Approves Country’s First Indigenous 5th Generation Stealth Fighter Aircraft


In a major leap towards bolstering India’s air combat capabilities, the Ministry of Defence has approved the execution model for the country’s first indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft — the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The decision was greenlit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 27, marking a milestone in India’s push for self-reliance in advanced defence manufacturing.

The AMCA, under development by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), is designed to be a twin-engine, 25-tonne stealth jet featuring cutting-edge technology such as Divertless Supersonic Intakes and internal weapons bays. The aircraft is expected to carry multiple long-range air-to-air missiles and precision-guided munitions, placing it in league with elite global platforms like the F-35 and Su-57.

India currently operates just 31 fighter squadrons against the sanctioned strength of 42, with several squadrons due for retirement. The AMCA project gains urgency amid reports of China advancing its sixth-generation fighters and the potential transfer of J-35 stealth jets to Pakistan. The regional security calculus makes the AMCA not just a technological ambition but a strategic imperative.

According to ADA officials, the first prototype is expected by 2031, with serial production likely to begin around 2035. The Cabinet Committee on Security had earlier sanctioned ₹15,000 crore for the development of five prototypes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Defence Ministry has confirmed that both public and private sector firms — including HAL, Tata, L&T, and Adani — will be invited to bid for roles in the project, ensuring competitive participation. The model promotes a level playing field, encouraging innovation and timely execution.

The AMCA programme is aligned with the larger national goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and is poised to place India among the few nations capable of designing and producing fifth-generation stealth combat aircraft independently.

Must Read: Raja Kumari Wins AMA For Arcane Soundtrack, Becomes First Indian-Origin Nominee

Filed under

Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft

newsx

Ministry of Defence Approves Country’s First Indigenous 5th Generation Stealth Fighter Aircraft
newsx

Raja Kumari Wins AMA For Arcane Soundtrack, Becomes First Indian-Origin Nominee
newsx

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione
Indian Army Begins Relief

Indian Army Begins Relief Operation In Flood-Hit Khadki, Maharashtra
newsx

Watch: Shakira Falls On Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened
newsx

Jennifer Lopez Kisses Backup Dancers On Stage At American Music Awards 2025, Sets Social Media...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Raja Kumari Wins AMA For Arcane Soundtrack, Becomes First Indian-Origin Nominee

Raja Kumari Wins AMA For Arcane Soundtrack, Becomes First Indian-Origin Nominee

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione

Indian Army Begins Relief Operation In Flood-Hit Khadki, Maharashtra

Indian Army Begins Relief Operation In Flood-Hit Khadki, Maharashtra

Watch: Shakira Falls On Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened

Watch: Shakira Falls On Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened

Jennifer Lopez Kisses Backup Dancers On Stage At American Music Awards 2025, Sets Social Media Ablaze

Jennifer Lopez Kisses Backup Dancers On Stage At American Music Awards 2025, Sets Social Media...

Entertainment

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione

Watch: Shakira Falls On Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened

Watch: Shakira Falls On Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened

Jennifer Lopez Kisses Backup Dancers On Stage At American Music Awards 2025, Sets Social Media Ablaze

Jennifer Lopez Kisses Backup Dancers On Stage At American Music Awards 2025, Sets Social Media

Akshay Kumar Unveils His Comic Inspiration At Housefull 5 Trailer Launch

Akshay Kumar Unveils His Comic Inspiration At Housefull 5 Trailer Launch

Mani Ratnam Denies Reports Of New Film With Naveen Polishetty and Rukmini Vasanth

Mani Ratnam Denies Reports Of New Film With Naveen Polishetty and Rukmini Vasanth

Lifestyle

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer