Ministry of Defence Approves Country’s First Indigenous 5th Generation Stealth Fighter Aircraft

In a major leap towards bolstering India’s air combat capabilities, the Ministry of Defence has approved the execution model for the country’s first indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft — the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The decision was greenlit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 27, marking a milestone in India’s push for self-reliance in advanced defence manufacturing.

The AMCA, under development by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), is designed to be a twin-engine, 25-tonne stealth jet featuring cutting-edge technology such as Divertless Supersonic Intakes and internal weapons bays. The aircraft is expected to carry multiple long-range air-to-air missiles and precision-guided munitions, placing it in league with elite global platforms like the F-35 and Su-57.

India currently operates just 31 fighter squadrons against the sanctioned strength of 42, with several squadrons due for retirement. The AMCA project gains urgency amid reports of China advancing its sixth-generation fighters and the potential transfer of J-35 stealth jets to Pakistan. The regional security calculus makes the AMCA not just a technological ambition but a strategic imperative.

According to ADA officials, the first prototype is expected by 2031, with serial production likely to begin around 2035. The Cabinet Committee on Security had earlier sanctioned ₹15,000 crore for the development of five prototypes.

The Defence Ministry has confirmed that both public and private sector firms — including HAL, Tata, L&T, and Adani — will be invited to bid for roles in the project, ensuring competitive participation. The model promotes a level playing field, encouraging innovation and timely execution.

The AMCA programme is aligned with the larger national goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and is poised to place India among the few nations capable of designing and producing fifth-generation stealth combat aircraft independently.

