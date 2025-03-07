Ministry Of Railway Announces Safety Related Reformations Ahead Holi At Stations, Check Here

The Ministry of Railways has announced a series of significant reforms aimed at improving safety and crowd management at major train stations across the country, ahead of the upcoming Holi festival.

The Ministry of Railways has announced a series of significant reforms aimed at improving safety and crowd management at major train stations across the country, ahead of the upcoming Holi festival. As part of these changes, permanent outside waiting areas will be created, larger foot over bridges (FOBs) will be constructed, and an increased number of security cameras will be installed at 60 major railway stations.

These measures are designed to enhance security and ensure smoother passenger movement, with entry to stations now limited to those with valid or waiting tickets. The new rules will mirror airport-like security protocols. Notably, passengers with waiting tickets will not be permitted to enter the station or access the AC-sleeper coaches.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw convened a meeting with senior officials on Friday to discuss these crowd control measures, particularly at stations that regularly see high passenger volumes. The ministry highlighted successful pilot projects at stations such as Surat, Udhna, Patna, and New Delhi, where outside waiting areas successfully managed large crowds, allowing passengers onto platforms only when their trains arrived.

To further manage congestion, new waiting areas will be established, allowing passengers with confirmed tickets to proceed directly to the platforms while others will remain in the waiting zones. Unauthorized entry points will be sealed to maintain order.

In addition to the waiting areas, the Ministry is rolling out wider FOBs, designed to accommodate larger crowds, with two new designs for 12-meter and 6-meter-wide bridges. These designs were successfully tested during events like the Maha Kumbh, where cameras played a crucial role in crowd control. As part of these upgrades, an increased number of security cameras will be installed at key stations.

Other improvements include the creation of “war rooms” at major stations, where officers from all departments will coordinate during peak times. Additionally, new communication tools, including walkie-talkies and announcement systems, will be provided to staff, along with redesigned uniforms to make them easily identifiable in emergencies.

To streamline operations, a station director will be appointed at major stations with the authority to make real-time decisions, including controlling ticket sales based on station capacity. These reforms are set to significantly enhance the passenger experience during peak travel seasons.

