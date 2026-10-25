Minor Girl Sends Fake Bomb Threat To School In Delhi; Why Mail With ‘Bombs Placed in Your Building’ Was Sent – What Happened After?

A minor girl allegedly sent a fake bomb-threat email to Air Force Bal Bharati School on Lodhi Road, Delhi, hoping to get classes cancelled for the day, police said on Saturday. The school received the email on October 23 with the subject line “Bombs Placed in Your Building”. A technical investigation helped police trace the sender to a student at the same institution.

How Delhi police traced the school bomb threat

As per reports, Police examined digital evidence and electronic linkages to identify the person behind the threatening email. The investigation established that the alleged sender was a student of the school and that her motive was to get the institution closed for the day.

Since the girl is a minor, police initiated legal action under the applicable provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. Further proceedings are underway in Delhi as per the law.

Delhi schools face repeated bomb-threat scares

The above case occurs during a wave of bomb-threat emails sent to various schools in Delhi. In September 2026, some schools, including Sanskriti School, The British School and Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri, were threatened, leading to evacuation and searches.

In February 2026, at least three schools including Army Public School in Delhi Cantonment and Air Force Bal Bharati School were bombarded with bomb-threat emails.

Previous hoax threats led to searches in Delhi

In July 2025, more than 40 schools and three colleges in Delhi received emails claiming to have explosives in the schools’ premises. Searches followed, but the threats were ultimately declared hoaxes.

In May 2024, over 50 schools in Delhi and adjoining Noida were evacuated after a bomb-threat email.

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